Cardinals rally past sloppy Pirates, win it in 11th

St. Louis Cardinals Yairo Munoz (34) celebrates with Kolten Wong (16) and Paul DeJong after getting the final out of a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in an 11-inning baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 5 (11)

PITTSBURGH -- Down four on the road late against a team feeding off the adrenaline of its home opener, the St. Louis Cardinals waited patiently for the buzz to wear off.

When it did, they pounced.

Kolten Wong hit a two-run home run to provide St. Louis with a much-needed spark, and the Cardinals took advantage of a bumpy outing by Pittsburgh's bullpen to slip past the Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings on Monday.

The Cardinals rallied to tie it in the eighth and again in the ninth, then took their first and only lead in the 11th. Paul DeJong singled off Steven Brault (0-1) with two outs, moved to third after a hit batter and a walk and sprinted home from third when Pirates reliever Nick Kingham and catcher Francisco Cervelli got crossed up. Kingham's pitch squirted past Cervelli and went all the way to the backstop, allowing DeJong to score easily.

"You knew you had to just keep your head down and keep going," said Wong, who has 3 home runs through 5 games after hitting 9 in 127 games in 2018. "This was either going to be a game where they kept going or we were going to get them back. We were confident in ourselves. We knew they weren't too far ahead."

Jordan Hicks (1-1) worked two scoreless innings for St. Louis. John Gant picked up the save despite issuing a one-out walk to finish a sloppy 4-hour, 53-minute marathon that featured 16 pitchers, 16 walks, 4 hit batters, 3 errors and 2 home plate umpires. Crew chief Jerry Layne left in the seventh after taking a ball off the mask and was replaced by Vic Carapazza.

"That's the definition of gutty right there, across the board," Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said. "Literally, contributions from everyone. The bullpen was outstanding. ... The offense scratched and clawed. What can you say about that kind of game? It was crazy."

So crazy that St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina made his first career appearance at third base in his 1,875th game in the majors. Molina made the cameo at third in the 11th when Matt Wieters -- the last position player available for the Cardinals -- came in to pinch hit in the 11th and stayed on to catch in the bottom of the inning. Molina did not have a defensive chance.

"Yadi had this big smile on his face," Shildt said. "He was happy about it. He loves catching, but he wanted to play some third, I guess."

Colin Moran went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI, including a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth that put the Pirates up 5-4. Josh Bell drove in two runs for Pittsburgh, and Chris Archer struck out 8 and allowed 2 hits in 5 shutout innings in his 2019 debut.

Archer exited with a 4-0 lead only to watch the bullpen give it away as the Pirates dropped their home opener for the first time since 2014. Six of Pittsburgh's seven relievers allowed at least one baserunner.

"Unfortunately with the free [bases] we gave them, too many opportunities late to extend innings, that's what cost us the game," Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle said.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 7, MARLINS 3

Rookie slugger Pete Alonso hit his first major league homer, a three-run shot to cap a four-run ninth inning, and New York overcame 16 strikeouts by its hitters to rally past host Miami.

BREWERS 4, REDS 3

Christian Yelich failed to hit a home run for the first time in a game this season, ending his record-tying streak, but he doubled in the ninth and scored on Ryan Braun’s double as visiting Milwaukee rallied for a victory.

BRAVES 8, CUBS 0

Brian McCann made the most of his Atlanta homecoming by hitting a two-run single in a four-run first inning, and host Atlanta took advantage of six Chicago errors.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 3, TIGERS 1

Domingo German overcame control problems on a chilly night to win for the first time since last June, Gary Sanchez and Brett Gardner hit home runs and host New York beat Detroit.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5

David Hess struck out eight and walked one in 61/3 innings before first-year Manager Brandon Hyde pulled him. Reliever Pedro Araujo walked Justin Smoak, and then allowed a two-run home run to Randal Grichuk for Toronto’s first hit. Jonathan Villar and Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore.

ASTROS 2, RANGERS 1

Brad Peacock allowed two hits while pitching into the seventh inning, Robinson Chirinos looped a go-ahead double in his first game against his former team and visiting Houston beat Texas.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 3

Roberto Perez drew a bases-loaded walk from Dylan Covey in the eighth inning as host Cleveland rallied for a chilly victory in its home opener.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 7, ROCKIES 1

Brandon Lowe and Kevin Kiermaier homered to back a strong performance by host Tampa Bay’s bullpen. The Rays won for the fourth consecutive time since a season-opening loss to Houston — matching the best five-game start in franchise history.

Sports on 04/02/2019