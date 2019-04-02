Sections
1 killed in construction accident at work site in southeast Arkansas

by Josh Snyder | Today at 3:27 p.m. 0comments

One man was killed in an accident at a construction site in Chicot County on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Medics were dispatched to a site at the intersection of U.S. 65 and U.S. 82 in Lake Village at about 11:15 a.m., according to the Chicot County sheriff’s office. A deputy coroner with the county confirmed the death.

Lake Village Police Chief Percy Wilburn said the victim was killed when dirt fell and covered him. Contractors there were constructing a gas station and convenience store, he said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Check back in for more information.

