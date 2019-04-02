Others say - Cool your engines

Vice President Mike Pence wants America to boldly go where man has gone before: the moon, and fast. He announced last week that NASA has five years to put humans back on the lunar surface "by any means necessary."

The hurry with which the Trump administration seems determined to carry out so ambitious an aim makes clear that the primary goal is to advance not science but the image of U.S. dominance. China landed a spacecraft on the moon's far side this year. An Israeli craft is in orbit and scheduled to land soon, and India plans to follow.

But pretty as the concept of plopping astronauts down to, as Pence said, "mine oxygen from lunar rocks that will refuel our ships" or "extract water from the . . . craters of the south pole" may be, we don't know how to do any of that yet. How do we start figuring it out? Send some robots.

There are bad reasons to go back to the moon, and there are better ones. Sticking another American flag in the ground just to watch it wave will accomplish little. Anyone calling for the 21st-century lunar renaissance should be thoughtful about the space program's goals and honest about the costs.

