Course teaches turkey hunting basics

Spring turkey hunting involves a variety of skills. Knowing how to locate a gobbler and call him into range, knowing how to handle firearms in a safe fashion and understanding the turkey hunting regulations are all parts of a successful and safe hunt.

Hunters can learn more about turkey hunting at a free clinic from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Walter Woods Conservation Area near Joplin. Topics covered at these programs will include calling, locating, firearms safety, hunt preparation, identifying legal birds and improving your shooting skills. People can register for this program at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/164988

To get to Walter Woods Conservation Area, take Newton County Highway NN south from Redings Mill for 1.25 miles, then turn west on Dutch Elm Drive, which leads to the area.

The workshop will prepare those wishing to participate in Missouri's youth-only turkey season on Saturday and Sunday, or the state's regular spring turkey season, April 15-May 5.

People can learn about other events organized by the department's Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center by calling 417-629-3434.

