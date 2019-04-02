Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

March 18

Christopher Williams and Da'Jan Wilson, Little Rock, son.

March 19

Jacob Nolen and Andrea Stokes, Little Rock, daughter.

March 20

Drake and Brittany Hardy, Little Rock, daughter.

March 21

Paul Kommula and Vilasini Marapally, Little Rock, daughter.

Eddie Finch III and Niysha Paul, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Joseph and Shaumbry Jordan, North Little Rock, son.

Luke and Morgan Fulcher, Benton, daughter.

March 22

Michael Brown and Mercedes Wiggins, Little Rock, daughter.

March 23

Lincoln and Fallion Pace, Little Rock, son.

Benjamin Lashlee and Leeanne Young, Bryant, daughter.

Jay Freeman and Nichole Lewis, Little Rock, son.

March 24

Glen Killingsworth and Raven Fitzpatrick, Little Rock, son.

Cody and Monica Brady, Alexander, son.

Corey Briggs and Mallory Rushin, Little Rock, son.

March 25

William and Jessie Everitt, Bryant, son.

James Johnson and Diamond Barnett, Little Rock, daughter.

Tarran and Krystal Crockett, Little Rock, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Jacob Temple, 31, and Jordyn Cleavenger, 26, both of Sherwood.

Lincoln Sorsby, 36, and Angela Lewis, 30, both from Little Rock.

Elvin Banegas, 26, and Brittany Valiente, 33, both of Cabot.

Linda Hughen, 68, and Julie Stearns, 51, both of Little Rock.

Makayla Walderns, 20, and Jonah Rudkin, 22, both of Little Rock.

Rickitha Hicks, 24, and Nemiah Turner, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Aubrey Gill, 24, and Conner Lawrence, 25, both of Little Rock.

Ryan Dahl, 26, and Brittney Percefull, 20, both of Jacksonville.

Brolin Lewis, 34, of Mablevale, and Derrick Brown, 38, of Little Rock.

Dylan Gilliam, 31, and Andrea Griffis, 27, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Binko, 31, and Katie Dennis, 35, both of Rogers.

Morgan Stangle, 25, and Trenton Castleberry, 25, both of Little Rock.

Jose Tinajero, 26, and Astrid Hernandez, 30, both of Little Rock.

Christian Rhoden, 26, and Mikayla Staat, 24, both of Scott.

Kenton Jackson, 58, and Melanie Greene, 50, both of Little Rock.

April Johnson, 35, of Little Rock, and Donnie Ramsey, 41, of Bryant.

Jodi Hunt, 33, and Brian Davis, 40, both of Little Rock.

Russell Gatling, 30, and Brittney Montondo, 33, both of Little Rock.

Kara Bazzelle, 38, and Jeremy Rhoad, 37, both of Mablevale.

Divorces

FILED

19-1267 Vivian Green v. Willie Green.

19-1270 Qiuyu Fu v. Daniel Liu.

19-1273 Bryan Ray v. April Ray.

19-1275 Sandra Myer v. Joseph Myer.

19-1276 Jack Welbourn v. Deborah Rogers.

19-1278 Lorine Phillips v. Tony Phillips Sr.

19-1279 JaJuan Williams v. Brandon Thompson.

19-1280 Jason Meadough v. Lethe Meadough.

19-1285 William Terry III v. Velma Daniels.

GRANTED

18-2511 Tolulope Ologunja v. Sharronda Griffin.

19-279 Brayden Fountain v. Kaleb Fountain.

19-312 Leisa House v. Warren House.

19-417 Joseph Roberts, II v. Shalaine Roberts.

