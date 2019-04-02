Education worker tax credit advances

The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday recommended approval of bills that would create an income tax credit for certain early childhood education workers.

Senate Bill 618 by Sen. James Sturch, R-Batesville, would grant the tax credit to directors, teachers and educational staff who are employed in an early childhood education program that meets the requirements of the state's Better Beginnings quality rating system. The employees would have to earn less than the state's minimum salary for kindergarten through 12th grade public school teachers.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The income tax credit would be $250 for a taxpayer with a child development associate credential or an Arkansas Children's Program credential recognized by the National Association for the Education of Young Children; $500 for a taxpayer with an associate degree in early childhood education or a related field and $1,000 for a taxpayer who has a bachelor's degree or higher in early childhood education or a related field. The income tax credit would become effective for tax years beginning on or after July 1, 2019.

Sturch told the Senate committee that he won't pursue approval of the bill in the House unless he finds a way to pay for the legislation. The amended version of SB618 would reduce state tax revenue by less than the $7.5 million cut in fiscal 2020 that the original bill would have caused, said Paul Gehring, an assistant revenue commissioner for the state Department of Finance and Administration.

-- Michael R. Wickline