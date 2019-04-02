Identity crisis

You may have heard of The Associated Press. It's basically the oldest journalistic organization still going. Since the 1800s, media organizations have been using and contributing wire copy to The AP. Something happens in Arkansas, we'll put it on the wire. Something happens in Saudi Arabia, you can read it here.

In addition to the stories exchange, The AP also provides a stylebook every year. The book serves as a unified writing protocol most journalists adhere to.

First thing in J-school, kids are given an AP stylebook to study. They must commit the holy journalism book to memory. Believe us when we say there's a specific way to write just about everything.

The best example we can provide comes in the form of addresses. If someone lives on North First Street, the reporter is not to abbreviate "street" or "north" under any circumstances. But if there's a specific number address, then the abbreviations are mandatory. The address becomes 45 N. First St., and if it's not written that way, it will be edited such.

Some AP style guidelines become so ingrained in our minds that when the stylebook is updated to reverse an old rule, we can't help but flip our lids and banter angrily with anyone who will listen. There's a journalism professor at Arkansas Tech University who, to this day, will not write "over" or "under" in a story when referring to an amount. To him, it'll always be "more than" or "less than," regardless of what the style deities at The AP say.

For as long as we can remember, the rule with percentages had the word "percent" spelled out. The % symbol was forbidden to appear in any news story, and we feel funny typing it. In fact, why is it available on newsroom keyboards?

But now AP has reversed course and will allow the % sign to be paired with numerals in a story. There was much discussion and debate across our newsroom as to what unfortunate future this portended for journalists everywhere. We're talking gnashing of teeth, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria (among reporters).

Some of us just aren't meant to change like this.

As for The Associated Press, it can take the spelled-out word "percent" from our cold dead hands. We just can't give it up. The % sign isn't worthy, and it never will be.

--30--

Editorial on 04/02/2019