Judicial retirement bill a no in Senate

Legislation that would extend the period during which a judge or justice could turn 70 without forfeiting his retirement benefits failed to clear the Senate on Monday.

House Bill 1219 by Rep. David Hillman, R-Almyra, fell one vote short of the 18 votes required for approval. The vote was 17-9 before the initial vote was expunged to allow for another vote.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The bill would allow someone to turn 70 after his election but before their term in office begins without forfeiting their retirement benefits.

Under existing state law, a judge or justice who turns 70 during a term of office to which he has been elected may complete the term without forfeiting their retirement benefits. But if they choose to serve beyond the end of that term, they forfeit their retirement benefits.

-- Michael R. Wickline