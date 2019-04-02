Lawsuit alleges chicken scheme

National leaders in the packaged foods industry, some with operations or offices in Arkansas, are the latest to sue chicken producers alleging price manipulation.

ConAgra Brands Inc., Kraft Heinz Foods and Nestle USA Inc. filed a joint federal lawsuit in Chicago on Friday, accusing chicken producers of artificially inflating broiler prices between 2008 and 2016 by curtailing domestic supply and relying on an industry price index that critics argue was susceptible to collusion.

Efforts by the food producers, known for brands like Chef Boyardee and Bagel Bites, to challenge the $30 billion chicken industry came after major restaurants, food distributors and grocery stores filed similar lawsuits in the same district court. According to the complaints, the plaintiffs paid too much for their chicken as a result of the industry's tactics.

"It's certainly possible there was some manipulation of prices," said Jayson Lusk, an agricultural economics professor at Purdue University. But the price of grocery store chicken is relatively cheap compared to other meats, he said.

If the allegations are true, Lusk said, "it's hard to see a huge impact that it's had on the final retail consumer."

The complaints began to pile up after Maplevale Farms, a food wholesaler, filed a suit seeking class-action status in 2016 that alleged major producers Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride and others coordinated to inflate commodity chicken prices by nearly 50 percent since 2008, causing Maplevale to pay more than it should have for years.

Since then, separate complaints were filed by Winn-Dixie, Sysco, Albertson's, Hooters and others and folded into what is known as the "Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation" in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago. One of the listed defendants -- Fieldale Farms Corp. -- is awaiting final approval of a $2.25 million settlement to exit the litigation.

The new plaintiffs quote Judge Thomas Durkin's order, dated Nov. 20, 2017, in their complaint, which denied the industry's motions to dismiss the case.

"There is simply too much unusual market movement, unusual public statements, unusual information sharing through Agri Stats, and a coincidence of business strategies that make dismissal of Plaintiffs' claims at this point in the case inappropriate," Durkin said.

Poultry companies deny the allegations. Gary Mickelson, Tyson's director of communications, said in an email on Monday that the claims are unfounded.

"Follow-on complaints like these are common in antitrust litigation," he said. "Such complaints do not change our position. ... We will continue to vigorously defend our company."

Jeffrey Dorfman, an agricultural economics professor at the University of Georgia, said he sees no merit to the allegations.

"It doesn't make any sense to me," Dorfman said. Around 2008, the chicken companies, or integrators, were coming out of a period in which they were losing hundreds of millions or billions of dollars, he said.

"They didn't actually get together to restrict prices," Dorfman said, adding that the collective thinking was "we're losing tons of money, we need to produce fewer chickens."

Dorfman also disputed the idea that chicken producers could dupe large consumer packaged goods companies, who have buyers in place to negotiate the best possible price on commodity chicken, which is influenced by consumer demand, corn and soybeans.

"I mean, really? ConAgra doesn't know what an average price for chicken is?" he said. "I'm not insulting them. They're good at what they do. I just don't see how this would have worked."

A spokesman for ConAgra did not immediately return messages left Monday. Pinnacle Foods, which operates a processing plant in Fayetteville, was recently acquired by ConAgra. Kraft Heinz, Nestle and ConAgra have offices or processing operations across the state.

Tyson, of Springdale, is one of four Arkansas-based chicken producers listed in Friday's complaint, including Simmons Foods, George's Inc. and O.K. Foods. Alabama-based Peco Foods, which has operations in northeast Arkansas, is also a defendant.

Broilers are Arkansas' largest commodity, in terms of cash receipts. In 2017, Arkansas broiler production was valued at $3.8 billion, according to data published last summer with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Business on 04/02/2019