AG sues Little Rock-based Bourbon & Boots, alleges 'damaging actions'

The Arkansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging Little Rock-based Bourbon & Boots failed to deliver on dozens of customer orders, including in some cases sending the wrong items and not issuing refunds.

The lawsuit filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court contends the Southern crafts retailer violated the state deceptive trade practices act. The lawsuit seeks nearly $20,000 from the company.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement that some customers paid for products and never got them or received the wrong items. The lawsuit documents complaints filed by multiple people in Arkansas and in other states.

“I will not tolerate deceptive business practices and will do everything in my power to ensure that the company and its owner are held responsible for their damaging actions,” Rutledge said.

The company has amassed 285 complaints with consumer watchdog the Better Business Bureau. Many of the complaints stem from incomplete orders and issues getting refunded.

Venture-capital investor, xCelerate Capital, bought Bourbon & Boots in 2015. The company previously operated out of a store in downtown North Little Rock until last year.

The company’s website was offline Tuesday, though it posed on social media on Monday.

Phone numbers for Bourbon & Boot and xCelerate Capital were not in service.

Online court records didn't list an attorney to comment on the lawsuit.