Three things: 1. What is insanity? A man who throws his 5-year-old off the bridge, or a man who mutilates someone he doesn't even know, like Anne Pressly, or a government that will spend thousands of dollars to save them and keep them alive? To what end, I ask? Is that not insane?

What is free speech? Isn't it a right guaranteed to us to allow for free and open discussion about all issues, making for a stronger republic? Jeanine Pirro was suspended from Fox for asking a question that was probably on the minds of many. I'll ask another: Why wouldn't a female representative of the country that embraces and upholds the rights of women not shed her hijab as well as her repressive religion? And another: Is Representative Omar's tongue representative of a devout Muslim woman? What is legality? If a law is established at a state level but what is legalized is not legal at the federal level, then what are we doing? We are going to spend an enormous amount of tax dollars creating a bureaucracy to monitor something that's illegal federally. Does that make sense? This legalization should have been pushed at the federal level, then with taxation. There would be revenue that would far outweigh the unnecessary costs that are now being created.

PAM MONTGOMERY

Conway

Moral convictions

Arkansas legislators have been diligent in passing laws that restrict abortion, but there is so much more to the issue than the "right to life." Unwanted pregnancies often become unwanted babies deprived of nurture. What provisions have our legislators made for that?

Unwanted children become troubled youth. Will you allocate more money for youth lockups and prisons? What provisions have you made for dealing with the mental and emotional issues that accompany being unwanted?

Your moral convictions are admirable, but when the time comes to foster or adopt these unwanted babies, will you demonstrate your convictions? Will you feed and house them? Educate them? Love them? Will you "walk the walk?"

Ask yourselves if your actions support the "right to life" or merely the "right to birth."

CINDY MOMCHILOV

Little Rock

Reminiscent response

The media and Democrat response to the Robert Mueller report reminds me of the end of Inherit the Wind when Matthew Harrison Brady wants everyone to stay and hear his speech after the trial is over.

Pathetic and tragic at the same time.

JAMES HATCH

Little Rock

Get on with it already

It has been irrefutably established that at least--at least--150 percent of the Democratic Party's electoral population of Possum Poot is demanding that impeachment of President Trump be immediately achieved. This is absolutely necessary in order for their party to "progressively" if not patriotically get on with the impeachment of Mike Pence.

Oh! The abject tedium of governmental business.

BOB HARRIS

Sherwood

Anderson is class act

Words cannot adequately express our extreme disappointment and sadness over the ﬁring of Mike Anderson.

None of us are graduates of the University of Arkansas but have been loyal fans of the football and basketball teams ... especially the basketball team, and mainly because of Mike Anderson and the young athletes he coached and cultivated.

Mike Anderson is a class act. He has always been respected and admired by his teams and they have always worked hard for him. Yes, there are years when there have been young teams and they have not done as well as would have been hoped, but winning is not everything.

The U of A will be hard-pressed to find a coach with the integrity, patience, compassion, perseverance and respect as Mike Anderson. We do not think his players would disagree and we would not be surprised if most of them left ... they have lost a tremendous mentor.

God bless you, Mike Anderson, for the person you are, the great coach you are, the inspiration you are, and the talent you have contributed to the state of Arkansas. You will be greatly missed, and best wishes on your next journey. Wherever you may go, they will be so fortunate to have you, and our loss will be their gain. Watching and following future games will not be the same, nor hold the same significance without you.

VIC, FREDDIE and AUBREY NIXON

Little Rock

Nothing to worry on

I've been pondering Trump, Barr, and the Mueller report. Since when does the accomplice of an alleged perpetrator get to decide what evidence investigators can see?

Let's go back to Kenneth Starr and Whitewater. (Now there was a witch hunt.) If Janet Reno, Clinton's attorney general, had said she would decide what investigators could see, Republican screams would still be echoing around Washington. Of course, Clinton was a Democrat and lied about illicit sex. Very serious matters. Trump is a Republican and suspected of collusion with a hostile foreign power trying to sabotage NATO and Western democracies.

Nothing to see here. Move along, folks.

JAMES B. SAWYER

Fayetteville

We need cooperation

I'm surprised that it is so hard to get the proposal to change our flag done. It is a shame that individuals who were not present were drawn into this situation and could not make their opinion known. It was an alternative idea.

What is even more terrible is the name-calling by one representative. His party must truly be ashamed of his behavior. Right now we need cooperation and cohesiveness.

ANN HALE

Van Buren

Editorial on 04/02/2019