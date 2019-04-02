Chad Morris updates spring practice

Chad Morris

• Practice 12 today and we're coming down to the wire now. I'm watching this team improve every day. Great energy today. Want to commend our guys and staff for their energy. We invited our professors out to practice and will have dinner with them tonight. Players get to invite them, have dinner with them and fellowship.

• Good day offensively, probably one of the best this spring. Offense won the belt. Had two turnovers, but had some big plays and that impacted them winning the belt. We'll close down spring on Monday.

• We have to have mental and physical toughness. The whole program needs it, and that's an emphasis we have. I don't want to hear the excuses. We've tried to incorporate drill work, and the belt has been huge for us. This football team isn't where it needs to be, but it's getting better.

• There was a day when the offense should have won the belt, but the communication was faulty and there was no winner decided. Other than that, this is the first day the offense has won it. Consistency and positive yards on first and second downs contributed to it.

• We'll know more on C.J. O'Grady today or tomorrow. Daulton Hyatt has the flu, Devwah Whaley should be back on Thursday and could play some on Saturday. Drew Vest should be back, Silas Robinson is a possibility for the spring game and Colton Jackson is out. His injury wasn't near what we thought it was, he said of Jackson. D'Vone McClure is back. He sat out the last scrimmage while in concussion protocol.

• Kam Curl has been one of the top performers this spring in terms of his play and his leadership. Even coming back in January, the way he's approached his day-to-day work, he's representing this program and doing some good things right now. There's a different buy-in with him and he's a different guy.

• Spring game will be a controlled deal. We'll work through situational stuff and place the ball where we'd like and operate that way some. Coordinators will be on the field, and there won't be a lot of special teams.

• Quarterbacks had a good day. Ben has been consistent and is bringing the offense along. Over the last two days, we've challenged guys with things we have to improve on. Today was a big test and this was their chance to respond. They came out and responded. That's what I expect and that's what they expect of themselves.