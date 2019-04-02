The Nation in Brief

A small plane that made a successful emergency landing on Orange Avenue in Signal Hill, Calif., is loaded onto a truck to be towed back to Southern California’s Long Beach Airport on Monday. Authorities say no one was hurt when the small plane landed on the street shortly after takeoff from the airport.

Louisiana shelves Medicaid-work idea

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is no longer proposing to impose work requirements on certain adult Medicaid recipients, a contentious idea struck down in other states.

A federal judge last week blocked similar Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky.

Edwards, a Democrat, announced in January 2018 that his administration was "actively working" on work requirements. The concept was pushed by Republicans who criticize Edwards for adding 500,000 people to government-financed insurance through Medicaid expansion.

Although Medicaid work requirement legislation failed to win passage in the majority-GOP Legislature, the Edwards administration suggested talks would continue.

Instead, his administration announced a pilot program Monday at Louisiana Delta Community College that will offer free skills training for about 50 Medicaid expansion recipients.

Nearly 1.7 million people in Louisiana get health insurance coverage through Medicaid -- more than 35 percent of the state's population -- paid for with a mix of nearly $13 billion in federal and state dollars.

U.S. stops jet-parts delivery to Turkey

WASHINGTON -- The United States has stopped delivery of F-35 fighter jet parts to Turkey in retaliation for Ankara's decision to move ahead with the purchase of a Russian surface-to-air missile system, the Pentagon said Monday.

Top U.S. government leaders have repeatedly threatened to shut down Turkey's plan to buy the F-35 advanced fighter aircraft if Turkey didn't abandon efforts to buy the S-400 Russian system. Halting the delivery of parts and manuals needed to prepare for the aircraft's planned delivery this summer is the first step toward ending the actual aircraft sale.

The U.S. had agreed to sell 100 of its latest, fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Turkey, initially planning to deliver the first two aircraft to Turkey in June.

The U.S. move comes just days after Turkey's foreign minister said his country was committed to buying the Russian system and was discussing delivery dates.

American defense and military leaders have expressed concerns that Turkey's acquisition of both U.S. and Russian systems could give Moscow access to sophisticated American technology and allow it to find ways to counter the F-35.

Mayor takes health leave amid scandal

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Monday she is taking an indefinite leave of absence as a political scandal described by critics as a "self-dealing" book-selling arrangement intensifies dramatically and threatens her political career.

In a brief statement, Pugh's office announced she feels unable to fulfill her obligations as mayor due to deteriorating health brought on by a recent bout of pneumonia.

Kaiser Permanente confirmed Monday that it paid $114,000 between 2015 and 2018 for roughly 20,000 copies of Pugh's self-published Healthy Holly illustrated paperbacks for children. That confirmation came about two weeks after news broke that since 2011, Pugh has received $500,000 selling her illustrated books to the University of Maryland Medical System, a $4 billion hospital network that's one of the largest private employers in the state.

Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan called on the state prosecutor to investigate allegations of self-dealing by Pugh, a Democrat. The state's comptroller, Democrat Peter Franchot, urged Pugh to step down immediately.

Pugh's attorney, Steve Silverman, did not immediately return several phone messages left at his Baltimore firm.

U.S. measles cases already top 2018's

NEW YORK -- The number of U.S. measles cases through the first three months of this year have surpassed the count for all of 2018, health officials say.

There have been 387 cases through March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. There were 372 last year.

The numbers are preliminary, and may change. But the 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported.

This year's numbers have been driven by outbreaks in several states, including New York, California, Illinois, Texas, and Washington.

Most people who get measles have not been vaccinated. In the U.S., most outbreaks are sparked by travelers who picked up the virus in countries where measles is more common.

For most people, measles is miserable but not life-threatening. The most common symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and a rash all over the body. However, a very small fraction of people get much sicker, and can suffer complications including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/Chattanooga Times Free Press/ERIN O. SMITH

Tennessee Department of Transportation employees work to remove the concrete railing that fell from the Interstate 75 South ramp onto the I-75 North to I-24 West ramp Monday in Chattanooga, Tenn. Police say one person was injured when the section of the concrete wall collapsed and hit a car.

A Section on 04/02/2019