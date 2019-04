A 42-year-old man was killed after a fire broke out in his apartment early Monday morning, officials said.

First responders were called to the GardenWalk on Elfen Glen apartments, 1608 Elfen Glen St., in Van Buren, shortly after 2:30 a.m., said Pam Wells, Crawford County coroner. Wells said Mark Arnold, 42, died in the blaze.

Arnold’s next of kin has been notified, Wells said.

A message left with the Van Buren Police Department was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.