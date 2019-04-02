New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton reacts after striking out to Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Paul Fry during the eighth inning of an opening day baseball game at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in New York. The Yankees won 7-2. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

YANKEES

Stanton placed on 10-day IL

NEW YORK -- Giancarlo Stanton has been put on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees because of a strained left biceps.

New York announced the move Monday after Stanton went 2 for 8 with seven walks as the Yankees lost two of three in their opening series against Baltimore.

The 29-year-old outfielder played left field in Sunday's 7-5 defeat. A four-time All-Star and the 2017 major league home run champion, Stanton hit .266 with 38 home runs and 100 RBI last year, his first season after the Yankees acquired him from Miami.

Outfielder Clint Frazier was recalled from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Stanton joined an injured list that already includes pitchers Luis Severino, Dellin Betances and Jordan Montgomery, shortstop Didi Gregorius and center fielder Aaron Hicks. In addition, pitcher CC Sabathia is expected to go on the injured list after completing a five-game suspension for hitting a batter with a pitch in September.

Sabathia remains on target to return in mid-April after striking out five over four scoreless innings Monday in his third minor league game at the Yankees' player development complex in Tampa, Fla.

RED SOX

Bogaerts gets new deal

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox have signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a new contract that would guarantee him $132 million through 2025.

The sides agreed to terms on Sunday night and made it official on Monday.

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that Bogaerts will earn $12 million this year under the terms of his existing deal and then $20 million for each of the next six seasons.

Bogaerts hit .288 last year and set career bests with 23 home runs and 103 RBI while helping the Red Sox win a franchise-record 108 games in the regular season and a World Series championship.

Reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts is eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after 2020, when he will be 28. He will earn $20 million this year.

MLBPA

COO McGuiness resigns

NEW YORK -- Kevin McGuiness has resigned after five years as chief operations officer of the Major League Baseball Players Association and been replaced by Xavier D. James, who had been his deputy.

James, 51, was hired by the union last year after working as a lawyer for gospel singer DeLeon Richards Sheffield, the wife of former All-Star outfielder Gary Sheffield. James will oversee organizational infrastructure, human resources, staffing, and budgeting.

A graduate of the University of California at Irvine and George Washington Law School, McGuiness taught Renaissance history and English literature in Florence, Italy. He had been president of the McGuiness Group, a lobbying firm that represented the MLBPA, before joining the union at the start of 2014. The players' union said Monday he will return to private practice, and he will represent the union in that role.

RAYS

Infielder strains hamstring

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have placed infielder Joey Wendle on the 10-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring.

Wendle was hurt during Sunday's game against the Houston Astros.

He finished fourth in the American League Rookie of the Year vote last season. Wendle hit .300 in 2018, which was eighth in the AL and first among major league rookies.

The Rays on Monday also recalled infielder Christian Arroyo from Class AAA Durham.

RANGERS-MARINERS

Teams swap pitchers

The Seattle Mariners have acquired hard-throwing right-hander Connor Sadzeck from the Texas Rangers for minor league pitcher Grant Anderson.

The trade announced Monday came after Sadzeck didn't make the Texas roster at the end of spring training and was out of minor league options. He was designated for assignment after allowing seven runs on four hits with eight walks and 11 strikeouts in eight Cactus League games.

The 27-year-old Sadzeck was drafted by the Rangers in 2011 and finally made it to the big leagues last year. He has been plagued by control issues throughout his career. Sadzeck walked 11 in 9 1/3 innings over 13 appearances with the Rangers last season, allowing two runs -- one earned -- and striking out seven.

The 21-year-old Anderson was a 21st-round pick by the Mariners last year and went 2-1 with a 1.38 ERA at three stops in the low minor leagues. The Rangers assigned the right-hander to Class A Hickory.

PADRES

RHP Wisler acquired

The San Diego Padres have acquired right-hander Matt Wisler from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor league righty Diomar Lopez.

The teams announced the deal Monday.

Wisler was drafted by the Padres in the seventh round of the 2011 draft and was the top prospect traded to the Atlanta Braves for All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel in 2015. Cincinnati acquired him for Adam Duvall last July.

Wisler is 16-23 with a 5.14 ERA in 85 games, including 49 starts, over four big league seasons. He was designated for assignment by the Reds last week.

Lopez is a 22-year-old relief pitcher who pitched at three Class A levels in 2018. He had a 5.18 ERA in 31 games, striking out 53 over 41 2/3 innings.

DODGERS

Fan attacked after game

LOS ANGELES -- Officials were searching Monday for a man who punched Rafael Reyna during an argument following Friday night's six-hour game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Christel Reyna said her husband sustained a skull fracture in a fall in the parking lot and is on life support.

The incident recalled an attack on opening day at Dodger Stadium in 2011, which left Giants fan Bryan Stow permanently disabled.

Stow has since become an anti-bullying advocate.

