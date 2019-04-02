Move on, Democrats

If you managed somehow to lose a political race to an atrocity like Donald Trump, then you need to retreat to a contemplative existence and get a hobby.

And if women need to be wary that you are apt suddenly to commence sniffing their hair or kissing their heads, then you need to take your unwelcome if mostly innocent creepiness to a cruise ship, not the White House.

It's not that Hillary Clinton is 71 and Joe Biden 76. Nancy Pelosi is 79 and I now am convinced that she alone possesses the deft expertise needed to lead the splintered House Democrats.

It's not age; it's competence.

Hillary lost, twice. Joe has lost two presidential races and is apparently warming up to lose another.

Pelosi roped the dope over the government shutdown.

If you're not up-to-date on Hillary and Joe, allow me to establish context.

In Hillary's case, it begins with the brightest young Democratic presidential aspirant at the moment, 37-year-old South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He was educated at Harvard and Oxford and is a former Navy intelligence officer with service in Afghanistan. He speaks six languages.

He dared to say a couple of true and generationally advancing things over the last few days.

One was that Clinton, in 2016, spent too much time talking about Trump and not enough time talking to working people. The other was that Clinton shouldn't have said America was great already, thus making the Trump race between those who wanted things better in America and those who were perfectly satisfied with America.

America is a great principle beset at present with widely failing practice.

Those are plain truths evident to anyone who takes a moment to assess the tragic outcome in 2016.

But Hillary people--per usual, ad nauseam, almost cultishly--have declared their outrage.

One failed campaign adviser called Buttigieg's comment "indefensible." Other Hillary cultists said he was being divisive, themselves oblivious or impervious to the fact that he merely was being analytical in a forward-thinking way.

By still fighting the battle they lost--and by clinging to Hillary rather than adapting the party--Hillary's people were the ones imposing old party division on new party dynamics.

The presidential race of 2020 will be about the known Republican atrocity that is Trump and a new Democrat--unless, that is, the Democrats re-fight Hillary's defeat largely with touchy-feely old Uncle Joe.

That's because--to complete the context--a woman in Nevada named Lucy Flores, who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor of her state in 2014, came forward to tell her story.

It was not the first such story. Nor is its theme unsupported in recorded photography and video.

Just go to YouTube and search for "Joe Biden creepy." You'll get entirely too many visual results.

Flores was delighted that Biden, then vice president, came to her state to help her struggling campaign in '14. But, then, all of a sudden, as she prepared to walk from backstage to the podium, he smelled her hair and planted a long kiss on her head.

She didn't know what to do at the time. She couldn't very well walk to the podium and say, "Until a second ago, I was getting ready to introduce Joe Biden by talking about how thrilled I am to have him here. But now I'm going to have to introduce a creep who just kissed my head without invitation."

Biden put out a statement that he did not believe he had ever acted inappropriately toward Flores or any other women, but that he understood it was a new day and would listen respectfully to women saying otherwise.

He had previously explained that he simply is "tactile," given to physical expressions of his human warmth.

Even if you simply are a "tactile" person compelled to physical demonstration of innocent avuncularity, you should not presume to propose to burden America with four years of nose-buried-in-tresses leadership.

Women and girls may not like it. They may believe, as they clearly possess the right to believe, that your perhaps mostly innocent physical expression is telling somehow in its presumptuousness.

They may believe that they don't need or deserve four years of having to steer clear of their president at parties.

It's not enough to defend Hillary by saying James Comey unfairly besmirched her and the electoral college defied the popular will, which it mostly certainly did.

And it's not enough to excuse that Biden was just being Joe or by saying that Trump is worse, for Trump will lead any race to the bottom.

It will only be enough when stubborn Democrats move past all that and consider leaders whose bags are not battle-battered and stuffed to overflowing.

That's why Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke are getting deserved attention.

Huffy Hillary and Grabby Joe ... these are classic network reruns in a Roku-Hulu world.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

