No leggings won't help

Some people have a knack for seeing quickly to the heart of a matter. My youngest daughter, I'm learning, is one of them. I told her recently about the self-described mom of four sons who sent a letter to the Notre Dame student newspaper.

The mom begged female students to stop wearing leggings on account of the distraction they might cause for her boys and others.

"I bet her sons aren't too happy about that," my daughter ventured.

I'll say. Assuming that the letter is real, and that the author's sons can read, chances are roughly 100 percent that these young men--once they recover from paralyzing embarrassment--will at least consider having their names changed or joining the French Foreign Legion.

But this mom is not the only American worried about the impact of stretchy yoga togs on impressionable male minds.

The mortifying mom from Notre Dame makes one giant mistake in her logic. She reasons from the assumption that guys of high school and college age are occasionally "distracted" by thoughts of sex. The opposite is closer to reality. While the claim that young men think about sex every seven seconds has been debunked, better science finds that the subject crosses their minds an average of about 19 times per day. Occasionally these thoughts are stirred by the sight of an attractive woman, but often the topic arrives without cause or context, in the middle of history class, or while walking across a parking lot, or taking pizza boxes to the trash.

Sex predates Lululemon and commands the persistent interest of young men, regardless of the whims of fashion.

Jeans! I remember when jeans were the scandalous choice, denim the devil's fabric of desire.

Today's sleek young women are part of a righteous tradition that goes back to the suffragists more than a century ago. They traded their corsets for cotton blouses and their hoops for unstructured skirts. The right to vote and the right to move freely were of a piece.

"If some boy can't handle my clothing choices, that's his problem," my daughter summarized. I'd say she's exactly right.

Editorial on 04/02/2019