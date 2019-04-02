NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing has improved as the weather warms.

Larry Walker at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said fishing is "good and getting better" for crappie and black bass. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs fished 10 feet deep on most areas of the lake.

Black bass fishing has improved lake-wide. Try spinner baits, crank baits, jig and pigs or jerk baits. Banks that transition from small to big rock are good places to try.

White bass are biting well in the White and War Eagle tributaries. Try small live crawdads, Alabama rigs or any lure that resembles a minnow.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie are moving shallow. Use minnows or jigs six to nine feet deep. Good jig colors are red and chartreuse or black and chartreuse.

Striped bass are biting shad or brood minnows in the Hickory Creek area and tributaries upstream.

Beaver tailwater

Natalie Howe at Beaver Dam store said high water has been the norm with power generation and three flood gates open six inches.

Drift-fishing for trout from a boat is best. Try Power Bait in bright colors. Small spoons, small jigs or countdown Rapalas are good to try. Use streamers for fly fishing.

Lake Fayetteville

Not available.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are biting minnows five feet deep. Black bass fishing is good with almost any lure. Catfish are biting liver or minnows.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass can be caught at all Bella Vista lakes with Alabama rigs, jerk baits and crawdad-colored crank baits.

Fishing for trout at Lake Brittany has slowed. Try Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with soft plastic lures. Try top-water lures in low light.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends using jig and pigs, jerk baits or any soft plastic lure for black bass.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish for crappie at Lake Eucha with minnows or jigs, Stroud recommends. Fish them near the dam 10 feet deep.

Table Rock Lake

Fishing guide Pete Wenners said black bass fishing has improved. Try Alabama rigs, crank baits, spinner baits or jerk baits along banks that transition from gravel to rock.

Fishing is better in creek arms where the water is stained. Larger bass are biting in clearer water.

Sports on 04/02/2019