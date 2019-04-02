NWA outdoor briefs

Land trust hosts 'Green Drinks'

Northwest Arkansas Land Trust will host "Green Drinks" from 5 to 8 p.m Friday at the Hive bar inside 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville.

The event is a casual get-together for people to discuss outdoor and environmental issues. The Green Drinks movement started in Canada in 1989 and is active in some 600 U.S. cities.

Flood prevention workshop set

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a free workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to inform homeowners about flood prevention in urban areas. The workshop is at the Jefferson Adult Education building, 612 S. College Ave., in Fayetteville.

The workshop will teach how to use porous paving, cisterns, bioswales and green roofs. The alliance will offer a tour of a nearby neighborhood that uses these.

Registration is required. Register at info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or (479) 750-8007.

Bowhunters welcome 3-D shooters

Cherokee Bowhunters Archery Club will host a 3-D shoot Saturday at the Fort Crowder archery range east of Neosho, Mo.

Cost is $12 for adult nonmembers. The shoot has 30 targets. Archers may start anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information, call (417) 499-0335 or visit www.cherokeebowhunters.org.

Bass event benefits program

A bass tournament fundraiser for Children's Homes Inc. is set for Saturday at Lake Norfork.

Entry fee is $80 per boat. First prize is $1,000, $500 for second and $250 for third.

Registration opens at 5:30 a.m. April 6 at Lake Norfork Inn. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weigh-in is at Henderson recreation area.

Children's Homes Inc. is a nonprofit group that provides help and homes to children and families in north Arkansas and southern Missouri.

For details, contact Gary Cupp, (870) 239-4031, extension 140 or gary.cupp@childrenshomes.org.

Group shows fly fishing films

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is set for April 13 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., in Bentonville. Doors open at 6 p.m. with film screening at 7 p.m.

The event is hosted by Reel Recovery, a fishing retreat program for men recovering from cancer. Cost is $15. Buy tickets at Meteor Guitar Gallery or at McLellan's Fly Shop in Fayetteville.

Several films will be shown during the 95-minute event. They include fly fishing in Alaska and other states, South America and Mongolia.

For information, email rr.albrecht@gmail.com

Springdale site of town hall

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold an open town hall-style meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. April 23 at the Jones Center for Families in Springdale.

The public is invited to come and ask the commissioners questions and learn about the agency's work.

This is the second such town hall meeting held this year. The first was in Little Rock.

There will be some brief presentations before the open question period. Anyone who wishes to speak should sign up at the door.

Sports on 04/02/2019