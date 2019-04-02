Off-road riders head to bike fest

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF A rider hits Lee Creek at high speed during the 2017 Ozark Mountain Bike Festival at Devil's Den State Park.

The 31st annual Ozark Mountain Bike Festival set for Friday through Sunday features guided rides and off-road cycling events at Devil's Den State Park.

The free festival opens at 2:30 p.m. on Friday with a six-mile ride along the Fossil Flats Trail for riders of all skill levels. Most rides during the weekend are on Fossil Flats Trail. All start at the trailhead in Campground A. Helmets are required on all rides.

Fossil Flats Trail is rolling and rocky with two potential wet creek crossings.

More guided rides are slated for Saturday starting with a three-mile family ride at 9 a.m. An intermediate ride begins at 10 a.m. and a ladies-only ride is at 10:30 a.m. A Strider bike course for children opens at 11 a.m. Bikes and helmets are provided.

The ever-popular "Cannonball Splash" is at noon. Here riders barrel down a hill at top speeds into Lee Creek to see who makes the biggest splash. Costumes are good for extra points. More guided rides and clinics are set for the afternoon, including a poker run at 4 p.m.

Paddleboat races on Lake Devil are at 6 p.m., followed by a cookout at 7 p.m. at the pavilion.

The festival switches to Lake Fort Smith State Park at 10 a.m. on Sunday for a 12-mile intermediate ride in the park.

For details, call the park at 479-761-3325.

Sports on 04/02/2019