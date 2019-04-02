Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

UNC freshman to enter draft

North Carolina freshman Nassir Little is entering the NBA Draft. Little announced his decision on social media Monday, saying he was "ready now to put everything I have into being the best player I can be at the next level." The 6-foot-6 Little averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds as the top reserve for a No. 1-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament. It is unclear if he has signed with an agent. Little came on late with a team-best 39 points through the first two tournament victories but was limited to 13 minutes due to illness in Friday's Sweet 16 loss to Auburn. Little is projected as a first-round pick who showed athleticism, the ability to rebound and convert at the foul line. In a statement, UNC Coach Roy Williams called Little "a complete pleasure to coach."

Kentucky locks up Calipari

John Calipari has agreed to terms on a long-term contract with the University of Kentucky and will finish his career as head coach of the Wildcats, the school announced Monday evening. Calipari, who completed his 10th season as Kentucky head coach with Sunday's overtime loss to Auburn in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional championship, is currently in the midst of a contract extension he received in 2017 that was to take him through 2024. The total guaranteed compensation in that deal was to increase from $7.75 million for 2017-18 to $8 million per year after that. Kentucky did not announce terms of Calipari's new long-term deal. Calipari, 60, has led Kentucky to four Final Fours and won the 2012 national championship.

Hatchell, staff put on leave

North Carolina has placed Hall of Fame women's basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell and her three assistants on paid administrative leave and is reviewing the program. School spokesman Steve Kirschner said Monday in a statement that the review is "due to issues raised by student-athletes and others." He did not specify what those issues were. He said the university has hired a Charlotte-based law firm to conduct the review and "assess the culture" of the program. He said there was no timetable but added the review will be "thorough and prompt." Hatchell, a 2013 Hall of Fame inductee, is the winningest women's basketball coach in Atlantic Coast Conference history. She has a career record of 1,023-405 and is 751-325 in 33 years at UNC with a national title in 1994.

Tennessee looking at Harper

Tennessee wants to talk to Missouri State Coach Kellie Harper about its coaching vacancy. The Lady Vols are looking for a coach to replace Holly Warlick, who was fired last week after going 172-67 in seven seasons. Harper played at Tennessee from 1995-99 and is coming off a surprising run to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament with 11th-seeded Missouri State. The Lady Bears went 25-10 this season and lost to Stanford in a regional semifinal. Missouri State Athletic Director Kyle Moats confirmed Monday that Tennessee had notified him of the school's "interest in speaking with Coach Harper about their women's head coaching position." KOLR-TV in Springfield, Mo., first reported Moats' statement. Harper is 118-79 in six seasons at Missouri State. She also has coached at Western Carolina and North Carolina State. She has an overall record of 285-208 in 15 seasons.

Grizzlies center finished

Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas will miss the rest of the season after spraining his right ankle in a loss to the Clippers. The Grizzlies announced Monday that Valanciunas suffered a grade II sprain Sunday night, though the center will not need surgery. The 7-foot Valanciunas had started 17 of 19 games since Memphis acquired him from Toronto in a trade Feb. 7. Valanciunas, 26, averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds with Memphis and had a career-high 34 points along with 20 rebounds in a victory over Phoenix on Saturday night. Memphis has five games remaining this season.

GOLF

Sutherland wins in playoff

Kevin Sutherland finally won the Rapiscan Systems Classic on Monday by making an 18-foot birdie putt on the seventh hole of a sudden-death playoff to beat Scott Parel and win for the second time on the PGA Tour Champions. It was the first birdie Sutherland made since Saturday. Parel made an 18-foot birdie on the 18th hole for a 69 to make up a six-shot deficit and force a playoff with Sutherland, who shot 75. Parel made a 12-foot par putt on the fifth extra hole Sunday night before it became too dark to play. Sutherland, who missed a 2-foot putt to win on the second playoff hole, finally got it right on the 18th hole when his birdie putt dropped in for the victory. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was four strokes behind the winner at 3-under 213 and won $45,867. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) won $9,000, finishing at 5-over 221. Glen Day (Little Rock) was a stroke behind that and won $7,040.

FOOTBALL

Chiefs, Browns deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have acquired edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah from Cleveland in a swap for safety Eric Murray, who was originally drafted by current Browns General Manager John Dorsey. Ogbah did not report for the start of the Browns' offseason program Monday, a sign that a trade was in the works. The 25-year-old defensive end was picked 32nd overall in the 2016 draft, and he had 12½ sacks while starting all 40 games he played over the past three seasons. He had three sacks and 40 tackles in 14 games last season. The Chiefs have been adding edge rushers that fit into new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's 4-3 scheme while jettisoning pieces that no longer fit. Murray, who was picked by Dorsey for the Chiefs in 2016, became expendable when they signed free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu. He started nine games and appeared in 15 last season, making 43 tackles and an interception.

Steelers release Burnett

Morgan Burnett's injury-marred stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers is over. Pittsburgh released the veteran safety Monday, just one season into a three-year, $14.5 million contract Burnett signed last March. The Steelers had hoped to pair Burnett with Sean Davis in the back end of the secondary. But Burnett injured a hamstring during training camp, returned in time to start the first two games before missing a month because of a groin injury. He ended up losing the starting job to rookie Terrell Edmunds. Burnett, who turned 30 in January, finished with 30 tackles in 11 games for the Steelers. He spent his first eight seasons in Green Bay, helping the Packers win the Super Bowl after the 2010 season.

Patriots sign Lang

The Patriots have signed tackle Cedrick Lang, adding some depth to their offensive line. The 26-year-old spent last season on injured reserve with the Vikings. At 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, Lang will be competing for a spot in a group that is looking to replace tackle Trent Brown after he signed with the Raiders in free agency. Lang has yet to appear in a regular-season game after he was originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016. The Giants released him at the end of training camp that season and he was also cut by the Broncos prior to the start of the 2017 regular season. He spent the balance of that season as a member of Minnesota's practice squad.

LB returning to Bears

The Chicago Bears are bringing back linebacker Aaron Lynch on a one-year contract. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Lynch made three starts and appeared in 13 games last season, his first in Chicago. He recorded 3 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 8 quarterback hits and 1 interception. He previously spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and has 18 career sacks and 53 quarterback hits. Chicago announced the signing Monday. The Bears won the NFC North at 12-4 last year behind one of the NFL's best defenses.

