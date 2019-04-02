Osceola officer shoots man after traffic stop

An Osceola police officer shot and critically injured a man early Monday morning during a traffic stop, and another person was injured when struck by a bullet that pierced a nearby home, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said in a news release that an Osceola police officer stopped Pete Denzel Edwards, 24, just after 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Sims Street for an apparent traffic violation.

According to the officer, Edwards was "non-compliant" with an officer's commands during the traffic stop and at some point the officer shot him, according to a release from the Arkansas State Police. The release did not say what led up to the shooting.

Edwards was taken to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone other than the officer fired during the stop.

A resident also was wounded when a bullet passed through a nearby home, authorities said. The person was transported from the scene and released later by a physician after receiving treatment.

It wasn't clear who fired the round that struck the resident, authorities said.

Authorities are reviewing the shooting and will relay their findings to the local prosecutor's office.

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Gladden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

State Desk on 04/02/2019