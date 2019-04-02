Osteopathic school plans third building

FORT SMITH -- Officials announced plans on Monday for a third building at the the Arkansas College of Health Education, a 130,000-square-foot Wellness Research Center that could cost up to $46 million.

They also said the college has been given a $100,000 contribution by the institution's president, Kyle Parker, toward completion of a Celebration Garden and Wellness Park.

The announcements were made before a gathering of about 120 people Monday, marking the institution's fifth anniversary.

The idea for the Wellness Research Center grew out of surveys conducted with students on how they react to physical and mental stress, Parker said.

"How do you take that and teach empathy, to teach compassion, to teach bedside manner when they are bombarded constantly with those high levels of mental stress?" Parker said. "That's our challenge. That's what we are going to start working on."

He said to expect a groundbreaking of the new college building shortly after the May 2021 graduation of the first class of osteopathic doctors from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Parker made the contribution for a Celebration Garden and Wellness Park in the name of his mother, Loretta, and his wife, Renee, who he said kept him focused in doing his part to help develop the college. Street signs naming Loretta Parker Lane and Renee Parker Way were unveiled during the gathering.

In announcing Parker's gift, Jackie Krutsch, executive director of development, said the garden, which will be open to the public, will honor persons who have donated their bodies for anatomical studies at the college.

The garden and park will consist of a lake, walking trails connected to other multi-use trails on the campus and tie into Fort Smith's master trail plan, Krutsch said.

She said it will have quiet, restful areas to relax and reflect around flowers and sculpture. The park will have playground equipment for children and challenging exercise equipment for adults.

On Monday, board Chairman David Craig recounted the events of the last five years of the Arkansas College of Health Education, from the hiring of Parker as the institution's first employee on April 1, 2014.

Classes for the first 150 students of the 102,000-square foot Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine began in July 2017. The third class, which will bring enrollment to 450, begins this year. The college has a faculty of 120.

Construction of the institution's second building, the 66,000-square-foot College of Health Sciences, began in May and is scheduled to open for classes in 2021. It will offer physical therapy, occupational therapy and physical assistance programs.

