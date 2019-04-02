100 years ago

April 2, 1919

HELENA -- The North End Market and Hall's Grocery store on North Pecan street were entered by burglars last night. They broke valuable glass windows. The cash drawers in both stores were rifled, but little money was obtained by the robbers. An organized gang of negro boys is thought to be operating in the city, as several stores were entered in the same manner last week. People in the neighborhood of the two stores say they saw the boys running away from the place, but were unable to catch them.

50 years ago

April 2, 1969

• North Little Rock Fire Chief John F. Finn ordered three fire stations closed Tuesday morning so that the Department could comply with the city ordinance -- limiting the firemen to a 40-hour work week. Four hours later, the stations were back in service and the Department had a new chief. Finn ordered the stations at 4613 East Broadway in Rose City, 3417 Magnolia Street on Park Hill and 143 Auburn Drive in Amboy closed Tuesday morning. The firemen assigned to those stations were sent home as they reported for duty at 7 a.m. and the stations were locked up. Finn did not inform Mayor Laman of the closings. The mayor heard of it when two or three reporters called him after learning that the firemen had been sent home.

25 years ago

April 2, 1994

EL DORADO -- Great Lakes Chemical Co. of El Dorado will pay $190,000 in penalties for polluting streams around its El Dorado plant, federal Environmental Protection Agency officials said Friday. The Arkansas Department of Pollution Control and Ecology first detected pollution violations in 1985, and state and federal officials found more violations in 1988, said Roger Meacham, an EPA spokesman in Dallas. The violations occurred when the company discharged cooling water that eventually flowed into Bayou D'Loutre, Little Cornie Bayou and the Ouachita River. The company has a permit to discharge uncontaminated water, but environmental investigators found it discharged water contaminated with organic compounds.

10 years ago

April 2, 2009

• An off-duty Little Rock police officer interrupted an attempt to break into his car outside a North Little Rock school Wednesday afternoon, firing at one suspect as the man tried to run him over in a car, police said. Hours after the shooting, North Little Rock police had three people in custody, and detectives were questioning them, while the officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released...The officer, who was not on duty but was wearing his uniform, had just attended an event at Indian Hills Elementary School at 6800 Indian Hills Drive and was walking back to his car, which was in the rear parking lot of the First United Methodist Church at 6701 JFK Blvd., police said. Wigwam Lane separates the church's parking lot from the front of the school. "As he approached his vehicle, he saw two people breaking into the trunk," Kuykendall said. "He identified himself as a police officer." One of the men ran from the parking lot, while the other jumped behind the wheel of a blue sedan and attempted to run down the officer, police said. The officer fired at the approaching car, which struck him in the legs, knocking him to the pavement, police said.

