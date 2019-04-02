Panel OKs 3 measures, rejects public-retirees bill

A bill that would allow the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System's trustees to determine a cost-of-living adjustment up to 3 percent a year for retirees failed to clear a legislative committee on Monday.

But legislation that would allow cities of the first class to reduce the retirement benefits paid to their future mayors won the endorsement of the Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs.

Current state law provides a compounded 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment for the Arkansas Public Retirement System's retired members, said Jody Carreiro, an actuary for the Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs.

House Bill 1256 by Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, would allow the system's trustees to grant "no more than" a simple 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment, Carreiro said. Under the bill, the base benefit would be the current benefit received or the initial retirement benefit after July 1.

The system's board of trustees may grant the cost-of-living adjustment to one or more of the following four groups under the bill. The groups would include an individual who is employed and becomes a member of the system after the effective date of the bill; a non-vested member of the system; a vested member; and a retiree or beneficiary.

House's bill failed to clear the committee because his motion to recommend approval of the bill failed to get a second by another committee member.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The system's trustees would support this bill because it would reduce the system's unfunded liabilities and thus the projected payoff period for these liabilities, system Deputy Director Jay Wills said.

"This is a big lever to pull with respect to our unfunded liability," he said.

The Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System and Kentucky's system are the only ones that still have a compound cost-of-living adjustment, he said.

Changing the cost-of-living adjustment to a simple 3 percent would reduce the unfunded liability of $2.22 billion to $1.78 billion as of June 30, 2018,and reduce the projected payoff period from 26 years to 17 years, Carreiro said. If the board chose a lower cost-of-living adjustment as allowed by the bill, the savings would be larger, Carreiro said.

Unfunded liabilities are the amount by which the system's liabilities exceed the value of their assets. Actuaries often compare a projected payoff period to a mortgage on a house. The system's investments were valued at $8.87 billion as of Friday, Wills said afterward.

"It would be better if the trustees who are running the system ... make those decisions that have to be made because we only meet every two years and we don't have the expertise that they have got," House said.

The system included 35,959 members who received total retirement benefits of $528.1 million a year (or an average of $14,687 a year) as of June 30 of last year, according to a report from system actuary Gabriel, Roeder, Smith & Co. The system also included 46,207 working members with an average annual salary of $37,302 as of June 30 of last year, according to a report.

Committee co-Chairman Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, said, "I think it would be a very good idea if we delayed this and went with what we planned around the state, give the active members and the retired members an opportunity to hear the logic behind this ... we would be doing a much better job.

"I just feel like the education is very important when you start talking about taking such large changes to the system and it's very late in the session and ... people don't trust a lot anyway," he said.

Karla Shephard, a retiree who is a former chief deputy in the state treasurer's office, said, "I strongly disagree that we are better off having this with the retirement system board.

"We elected you people because you are our voice and we trust that, although you may not be experts in this field, you have access to the experts and we know that this Legislature will listen to us," she said. "We elected you to do that. We trust that you would do that and we do not feel comfortable with the board deciding."

The committee recommended approval of:

• House Bill 1298 by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, that would allow the governing body of cities of the first class to reduce retirement benefits for mayors in the future.

Under current law, these mayors are provided with a retirement benefit of 50 percent of their salary if they meet the eligibility requirements, according to Carreiro. They are allowed to receive these benefits if they have served at least 10 years as mayor and reach age 60 or served as mayor for at least 20 years without regard to age. The mayors of cities that participate in the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System make an election of what plan to participate in at the time they take office, Carreiro said.

HB1298 would clarify that the basis of a particular mayor's benefit is his or her salary at retirement and allow the governing body of the city the option to change and reduce this benefit after Dec. 31, 2022, under certain conditions with a justifying cost study, he said.

Under the bill, the city's governing body may by ordinance vote to decrease the benefit available if an actuarial study supports the need to lower the benefit and the benefit is not decreased to an amount of less than $250 a month.

Also under the bill, the ordinance wouldn't apply to a person who serves as mayor before Dec. 31, 2022; was in office during the time the ordinance decreasing a benefit is effective; or files for election as mayor at the time an ordinance decreasing the benefit is effective. The decrease also wouldn't apply retroactively.

• House Bill 1333 by Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs, would affect the Arkansas State Police Retirement System.

Warren said state police employees "who came from 2009 to 2018 were told by APERS and Arkansas State Police that reciprocal service was covered" and reciprocal time was removed after an attorney general's opinion, "leaving only actual time at Arkansas State Police to count.

"We need to rectify this situation," he said. The bill will cost the system about $130,000 a year, he said.

A tier 2 member in the system is eligible for retirement benefits without reduction at age 65 with five years of actual service; at any age with 30 years of actual service; or age 55 with 13.3 years of service, Carreiro said. The bill would allow credited service, which is actual service plus any reciprocal service, to be used to become eligible for unreduced retirement benefits, Carreiro said.

• House Bill 1346 by Warren would allow members of the General Assembly, who have at least five years but less than 10 years of actual service to purchase military service credit in the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System.

"Every other retirement plan we have allows for the purchase of military service credit," Warrens said. "I am not one who has served in the military, but I believe it is something that we should offer to those who have. In my books, it's a fairness."

Afterward, Warren said none of his colleagues asked him to sponsor the bill.

The purchase of military service credit is generally done on a basis that is cost neutral, so there would be no fiscal impact, Carreiro said. Lawmakers are required to have 10 years of service before they qualify for retirement benefits.

A Section on 04/02/2019