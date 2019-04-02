Arkansas woman killed after vehicle runs off highway, strikes cliff, police said

An Arkansas woman was killed in a highway crash Monday after the vehicle she was riding in went off the road and struck the side of a cliff, authorities said.

Britany Jeter, 28, of Marshall was driving a 2009 Chevrolet north along U.S. 65 after 2 p.m. near Marshall when she lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and struck the side of a bluff, Arkansas State Police said.

Officials said 65-year-old Derinda Baker of Leslie, who was one of two passengers in the vehicle, suffered fatal injuries.

Jeter and a 23-year-old passenger were also listed as being hurt in the crash, though the report didn't indicate the extent of their injuries.

Officials noted cloudy weather and dry road conditions at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures show at least 96 people have died in fatal road wrecks across Arkansas since the beginning of the year.