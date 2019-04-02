Police find 4 people dead at N.D. firm

MANDAN, N.D. — Four people were found dead Monday in what police called a “multiple homicide” at a North Dakota property-management business.

Three men and a woman were found dead inside RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, a city of about 22,000 people just across the Missouri River west of Bismarck, Police Chief Jason Ziegler said. The victims weren’t immediately identified and police didn’t say how they died.

Ziegler said the public wasn’t believed to be in danger, but he had no information on a suspect.

The Mandan Police Department said in a brief statement Monday morning that officers found the bodies while responding to a “medical call” to RJR.

As hours passed without any additional information, people with friends or loved ones who work at RJR Maintenance and Management gathered beyond a police line outside the property, anxious for news about those inside, as several hours passed without additional information.

A statement posted on the company’s website said the business was closed Monday. No one answered the phone at the business, which is somewhat isolated despite its location in a business district near a busy main road known as The Strip. A large empty lot sits in the front, a golf course in back and a soccer complex to one side.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation said it was helping with the investigation but did not offer any details.

