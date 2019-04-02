Rev. Ronnie Floyd, senior pastor at Arkansas church, named to Southern Baptist post

The Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee has confirmed the Rev. Ronnie Floyd, senior pastor at Cross Church in Northwest Arkansas, as its new president.

Floyd was approved by a 68-1 vote Tuesday afternoon during a special meeting in Dallas.

Floyd, 63, will lead the 86-member executive committee that handles public relations, financial and fiduciary matters for the convention. The convention has more than 15 million members and is the largest Protestant and second-largest Christian denomination in the United States.

He announced Sunday that he would accept the position if elected and resign as senior pastor at Cross Church, where he has served for more than 32 years. The church has around 20,000 members, according to spokesman Brian Dunaway, and between 9,000 and 10,000 people who interact with the ministry each week.

Floyd is well-known throughout the Southern Baptist denomination, having served two years as a member of the executive committee, from 1995-97, and two consecutive one-year terms as convention president beginning in 2014. He has been president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force since 2017.