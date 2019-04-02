Running back target gets family feel from Hogs

Running back Dillon Johnson visited the University of Arkansas on Saturday and left feeling like a part of the family.

"Man, it was great," Johnson said. "I had a fantastic time. The coaching staff treated me like family. It was like home. It was easy for me to fit in."

Johnson, 6-0, 183 pounds, of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph had 11 scholarship offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Washington State, Memphis, Louisiana Tech and others prior to his trip to Fayetteville.

He received an offer from the Hogs during the visit, and the Razorbacks jumped into his top three with Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

"They're definitely in my top three right now," said Johnson, who was one of about 50 visitors Saturday.

Johnson said spending time with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor, receivers graduate assistant Kelvin Bolden and others on the staff highlighted his day.

"I really can't explain it," Johnson said. "It was just a great feeling with them. They were down-to-earth to me and they were straightforward with me. They were honest with me. Letting me know what they wanted out of me. They really want me there."

He plans to return to Arkansas for an official visit, and a target for his college decision is toward the end of his season.

"Right now, I'm just enjoying the process," Johnson said.

As a junior, Johnson completed 66 of 109 passes for 957 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing 162 times for 1,665 yards and 18 touchdowns while leading the Fighting Irish to a 12-1 record and the Class 2A state title. He recorded 126 tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles and 1 forced fumble at safety.

A self-professed momma's boy, Johnson said his mother Gwen also enjoyed the trip.

"My mom had a great time," Johnson said. "The coaches treated her right. She had fun. She left there happy. As long as she's happy, I'm happy."

Repeat visitor?

Offensive lineman Trent Pullen has plans to make a second trip to the University of Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville on Saturday and spending time with Coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

"I enjoyed my time I got to watch practice and then I was able to talk to coach Fry a little bit and then I met Coach Morris," Pullen said.

Pullen, 6-3, 285, of Waco (Texas) Connally has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Baylor, Colorado, Boston College, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and others. After the visit, he has the Hogs in his top five.

Morris and Fry asked him about his timeline for a decsion and official visits.

"I told them I was going to commit before football season starts, and I told them I was going to take an official visit to Arkansas," Pullen said. "I just liked the facilities and Arkansas. I can tell on game day they have some true fans, so I just want to experience the atmosphere on game day."

Pullen's parents accompanied him on his trip to Fayetteville and left impressed.

"They loved it," Pullen said. "It was something they weren't expecting. They said the facilities stood out to them. They said they weren't expecting Arkansas to have such nice facilities."

