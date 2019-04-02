School funding boost bill passes Senate

The Senate on Monday approved legislation that would boost the foundation funding amounts for students in public schools.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve House Bill 1685 by Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, sending the measure to the governor.

The bill would increase the per-student foundation funding from $6,781 in the current school year to $6,899 in the 2019-20 school year and then to $7,018 in the 2020-21 school year.

Among other things, the bill also would increase funding for students who are identified as English-language learners from $338 in the current school year to $345 per student in the 2019-20 school year to $352 in the 2020-21 school year and increase funding for alternative learning environments from the current $4,640 to $4,700.

-- Michael R. Wickline