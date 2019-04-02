Part of state at risk for severe storms on Thursday, forecasters say

This National Weather Service graphic shows much of Arkansas under a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday.

Forecasters predict a slight risk of severe weather in much of the southern half of Arkansas for Thursday.

Hail is the most likely threat, the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said, though damaging winds are also possible. The threat of tornadoes is expected to be low.

Across the state, forecasters predicted a chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday, with an expected average rainfall between one to three inches throughout roughly the next week.

According to the weather service, the southern part of the state is likely to experience the brunt of these rains, and there is a threat of localized flooding, especially toward Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rise, reaching as high as the lower 80s in southern Arkansas by Saturday, the weather service reported.