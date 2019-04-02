Speed limit rise bill OK'd by Arkansas Senate 32-1

Legislation that would require the maximum speed limit to be 75 miles per hour on certain highways outside urban areas cleared the Senate on Monday.

The Senate voted 32-1 to approve House Bill 1631 by Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, and sent it back to the House to consider Senate-approved amendments to the bill.

The legislation would require the maximum speed limit for motor vehicles operated on a controlled-access highway if the highway is located outside an urban area and has at least four lanes that are divided by a median strip. The maximum speed limit for commercial vehicles operated on these highways would be 70 miles per hour. But the state Highway Commission may decrease the maximum speed limit on a controlled-access highway based on an engineering and traffic investigation, according to the bill.

Current law allows the Highway Commission to increase the speed limit on a controlled-access highway to 75 miles per hour, based on an engineering and traffic investigation.

-- Michael R. Wickline