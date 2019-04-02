Spring is prime for whole Buffalo float

One of the most unforgettable vacations on the planet is right here in our own back yard on the beautiful Buffalo National River.

We're not talking about driving down to float for the day. We're talking about doing the whole darned Buffalo, all 135 miles in a single trip. It's doable with a week's vacation, downright affordable and an unforgettable adventure.

Late April through May is the prime window for paddling down all of the Buffalo River that is commonly floated, from Ponca to the White River. We're barely into April, so there's plenty of time to plan a grand adventure.

To this day, floating the whole Buffalo remains one of the most enjoyable trips I've ever taken anywhere. There's the rugged beauty of the river all day, then a quiet gravel bar camp in the evening and a campfire under the stars.

Here's a Cliff Notes version of that first whole Buffalo float 10 years ago. We're hoping the experience will help some of you plan your own wonderful journey.

It helped that my first whole Buffalo trip went about as perfect as could be. The water level was ideal. Camping on the river bank was divine. Even my own camp cooking was tasty. The weather? I had everything from blazing hot sun to chilly fog. There was one wicked thunderstorm.

That float took place late in the canoeing season. I didn't start at Ponca until Memorial Day. A buddy and I rode in my truck to the Ponca low-water bridge that morning.

We unloaded my canoe and gear. Then my pal waved good-bye and drove my truck back to his place. He'd drive it again a week later and pick me up at Buffalo City, where the Buffalo empties into the White River. A gentle push off from shore, and I was on my way. Only 135 miles to go.

The water was so low I had to wade the shoal just downstream from the low-water bridge. I was a tad nervous because I needed to average 25 miles a day to finish during that one-week's vacation.

Turned out covering 25 miles or more was no problem. I'd paddled that far and more by evening of the first day when I passed the Pruitt access and then the Little Buffalo River downstream from Pruitt.

There must have been a toad-strangler rain in the Little Buffalo watershed because the Little Buffalo poured high and fast into the main Buffalo. Now the Buffalo National River flowed bank full with that big shot of water from its smaller cousin.

There were still plenty of paradise gravel bars for camping. Maybe the best thing about these camp spots is you're by yourself, just you or your group. No campground crowds when your tent is pitched each night beside the river.

I went on the journey by myself, and that's not everyone's cup of java. I love the solitude. Planning is easier and the only person you have to worry about is you. On the other hand, it's nice to share the adventure with a companion.

Every morning I hit the water about 8:30 and took out around 3. Every day on the fast, full river I easily covered 25 or 30 miles without even trying. No fishing on this trip, not until the end at least.

I got so far ahead of schedule that I stopped at Buffalo Point and walked up the hill to get cell phone service. I called my buddy to pick me up a day early.

Fishing was on the agenda the last two days. I caught and released some dandy smallmouth bass that pounced my soft plastic tube baits.

I did my whole Buffalo trip in 5 ½ days, but the river was full the whole way. Taking out at Buffalo City requires paddling about one-half mile upstream on the White River to the town's boat ramp. That can be a difficult paddle if they're generating heavy out of Bull Shoals Lake. Luckily the current was mild and the paddling easy.

For the cost of food and gas, I had the greatest week of vacation for a couple of hundred bucks. Compare that with a trip to Cancun.

Even if you rent boats and shuttle with an outfitter, it's still a bargain. When you're on the water, you don't spend a dime unless you buy ice at Gilbert or Buffalo Point, the only two ice stops.

I'd guess an outfitter's shuttle price for a whole Buffalo trip would be around $250. A couple years later, I did a float of similar length on the Current River in southeast Missouri and hired an outfitter for the shuttle. Cost was around $200, plus I tipped the driver.

Spring in the Ozarks is a most wonderful time of the year. Living out of your canoe for a week is one heck of a way to enjoy it.

Flip Putthoff can be reached at fputthoff@nwadg.com

Sports on 04/02/2019