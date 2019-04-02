State House narrowly approves reauthorization of Medicaid funds

Without a vote to spare, the Arkansas House passed the appropriation for the state's Medicaid program on Tuesday, overcoming uncertainty about the future of the state's "private option" expansion of health insurance.

The House voted 75-18 in favor of Senate Bill 99, which reauthorized another year of spending authority for both traditional Medicaid and the state's expansion program.

The appropriation needed support from three-quarters of the House to pass. An earlier vote on the appropriation fell on Friday, by a vote of 52-28.

After passing the House, the bill now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is expected to sign it.

Hutchinson has called for the Legislature to renew spending authority for the program, even after a federal judge last week struck down work requirements that the state had added on some of the people receiving their health insurance through the Medicaid expansion. The program uses Medicaid dollars to purchase private plans for people earning up to 138 percent of the poverty level.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hutchinson said the appropriation approved on Tuesday "is a key part of my budget and provides essential funding for health care needs of those Arkansans who are struggling financially.

"This appropriation also allows us to continue the fight for reform, such as the work requirement," he added.

About 18,000 people have been removed from the state Medicaid rolls for failing to report work or other activities since the requirement went into effect last year.

The appropriation passed on Tuesday covers health insurance for more than 882,000 Arkansans, including 235,962 on the expansion rolls.