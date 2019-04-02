State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Embery-Simpson to Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE -- Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, a freshman guard on the University of Arkansas basketball team this season, announced he's transferring to Tulsa in a post Monday on his Twitter account.

Embery-Simpson, who is from Midwest City, Okla., averaged 4.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 14.6 minutes in 33 games off the bench this season. He twice scored 16 points -- at Ole Miss and at LSU -- and hit the game-winning three-point basket with 14.8 seconds left against Vanderbilt.

Embery-Simpson is the second player from Arkansas' freshman class to transfer. Guard Jordan Phillips transferred to Texas-Arlington in January.

-- Bob Holt

FOOTBALL

Kicker signs with Hogs

Former Texas-San Antonio kicker Jared Sackett announced on social media Monday he is transferring to the University of Arkansas.

A native of Fort Worth, Sackett earned Freshman All-America honors in 2017 when he was one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award while going 19 of 22 on field-goal attempts. He ranked third in the FBS with 1.9 field goals per game and ninth in percentage (.864) while breaking the UTSA record for field goals made that season.

Sackett led the Road Runners with 60 points as a sophomore last season while making 14 of 19 field goals and 18 of 18 PATs. Sackett was 9 of 14 on field goals of 40 yards or longer, including a season-long 51-yard kick against Texas-El Paso.

Grovey joins Foundation

Former University of Arkansas quarterback Quinn Grovey has joined the Razorback Foundation, the school's athletic fundraising arm.

Grovey received an ovation at the Swatter's Club meeting Monday when he was introduced by Razorback Foundation executive director Scott Varady. Grovey has spent the past 21 years with the Razorback Sports Network and the last two as the lead color analyst for football games.

Grovey is a member of the UA Hall of Honor, the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame and the UA's All-Century team.

Grovey, a three-year starter, earned All-Southwest Conference honors in 1988 and led the Razorbacks to SWC titles in 1988 and 1989. He is the only Arkansas quarterback to lead the team to multiple Cotton Bowl berths.

The native of Duncan, Okla., was a four-year letterman who passed for 4,496 yards and rushed for 1,746 yards for coach Ken Hatfield.

UA's Alexander in portal

University of Arkansas defensive end Courtre Alexander has entered his name in the transfer portal with one week remaining in spring drills.

Alexander, a 6-5, 239-pound freshman, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he was meeting with UA coaches today to discuss the situation.

Alexander, from Owasso, Okla., is rehabilitating from shoulder surgery after redshirting last season.

"I'm just now coming back," said Alexander, who did not want to comment more on his plans.

Walk-on Thomas Muldrow, a 5-11, 190-pound receiver from Prescott, is also in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.com

-- Tom Murphy

BOXING

Golden Gloves set for Friday

The Mid-South Golden Gloves Boxing Association will host the Mid-South Golden Gloves Championship Tournament Friday and Saturday at the North Little Rock Community Center.

Champions from Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas will compete in the tournament. Boxers from Arkansas competing are Thomas Blair, Rico King, Abdul-Aziz Soumahoro and Danisha Moss from Central Arkansas Boxing Club; Brannon Terry, Ya'Vontae Christopher, Bernard Oliver and Melissa Martinka from Straight Right Boxing Club; and Nelson Roberson from Ray Rodgers Boxing Club.

The winners will advance to the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Chattanooga, Tenn., on May 6-11.

The bouts begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students 12 and younger.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Three in-state schools battle in Tennessee

The University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas State University are tied for eighth while the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in 14th place at the the Memphis Women's Intercollegiate in Germantown, Tenn.

The Bears and Red Wolves have a 36-hole score of 605 while the Trojans have a 631. Penn State leads with a 566 while Middle Tennessee State is second with a 571.

Individually, Central Arkansas' Emma Svensson is in 19th place with a 148 (71-77). Grayson Gladden of Arkansas State is tied for 20th with a 149 (75-74), and UALR's Tilde Bocker is in 46th place with a 154 (76-78).

