SUV driver dies in U.S. 63 wreck

A 21-year-old driver was killed after a pickup struck his SUV when he veered across a northeast Arkansas highway, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said both vehicles were traveling "at a high rate of speed" Saturday evening along U.S. 63 near Sedgwick -- about 15 miles northwest of Jonesboro -- when the crash happened.

Police said Zachery Brooks and 54-year-old William Brooks, both of Bono, were traveling north when Zachery Brooks' Jeep Liberty veered in front of William Brooks' Ford F-150. The pickup then hit the driver's side of the Jeep, a State Police report said.

Zachery Brooks suffered fatal injuries.

William Brooks was hurt in the crash and taken to a Memphis hospital, according to the report, which didn't list the extent of his injuries.

A State Police spokesman said officials were continuing to investigate on Monday.

The report noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the crash.

Metro on 04/02/2019