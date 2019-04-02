Esse Purse Museum exhibit shows the clothes and accessories of a time gone by

Emily Hadland, exhibit coordinator for Esse Purse Museum, discusses the fashionable vintage accessories on display in the museum’s temporary exhibit, “Remembrances: History Seen Through Entrusted Objects.” The exhibit runs through May 5. Photo by John Sykes Jr. of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Cary Hunt of Little Rock wasn't your garden-variety grandparent, to hear her granddaughter tell it.

"Grandmothers crocheted and knitted and baked cookies ... but this grandmother didn't," says Jeanne Hyde of North Little Rock.

Born in 1923, Hunt enjoyed a successful career as a real-estate agent, served as president of the Home Builders Association Auxiliary, ran for office and flew airplanes, competing in the Powder Puff Derby for female pilots. Hyde remembers flying with her on impromptu trips to the Bahamas.

Those were just a few of her activities.

"I was really fortunate to have her as a grandmother," Hyde says. "There was nothing that she couldn't do."

Also a lover of fine clothing, Hunt modeled in Salvation Army Auxiliary fashion shows. When she died last year, she left a wealth of sartorial keepsakes, including a large hat collection that featured midcentury hats from Irma Dumas. "And we realized — we can't keep all this. It doesn't fit any of us," Hyde says, adding that the items were too special to simply donate to a charity resale store.

Some of these keepsakes are part of Esse Purse Museum's current temporary exhibit, which celebrates, and thanks, the many patrons who have donated beloved items to the museum's eclectic collection.

"Remembrances: History Seen Through Entrusted Objects" opened in February and runs through May 5. It highlights not just purses, but purse contents and shoes, hats, paper dolls, actual dolls, photographs and other items dating to the late 1800s. A look through the small but history-rich exhibit reveals keepsakes accompanied by cards bearing donors' names; photos of the women who owned the items displayed; and donors' written memories of them.

The life of the late Cary Hunt is celebrated by her granddaughter, Jeanne Hyde, via Esse Purse Museum’s temporary exhibit. A lover of fine clothing, Hunt left a wealth of sartorial keepsakes, some of which her family donated to the museum. Photo by John Sykes Jr. of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

GENEROSITY

"From almost the first day we opened our doors, Esse patrons have been so moved by our tangible history of women, and the memories the displays evoked, that they've thoughtfully and lovingly donated valued mementos of their own," the exhibit's introductory copy reads. The museum has, in fact, more donations that could be featured in the one exhibit.

Jenifer Hamel, collection and donation specialist for Esse, credits the curating of the exhibit to a person who prefers to remain anonymous.

What are Hamel's favorites among the displayed items?

"I have so many ... it's unfair and almost impossible to just name a few," she says. But she goes on to cite the donations by David Miller and Tisha Doppler in memory of his wife and her mother, the late Tish Miller, a designer of boat and car interiors and an associate of the Society of Women Engineers.

And, "I thoroughly enjoyed talking to David Miller" about his wife, Hamel adds. "His stories of their life together painted a complete portrait of a woman with impeccable taste and a charmed life with her husband." Miller hosts Swinging Down the Lane from 9-10 p.m. Fridays on KUAR-FM. Information in the display reveals that Tish Miller was a member of the Old State House Museum Associates, a member of the second class of Leadership Greater Little Rock, and a woman who "had a keen sense of fashion and always looked perfectly coiffed."

All the women remembered in the exhibit appear to have led fascinating lives. Like Shirley Walker Allen-Fisher, who wrote three genealogy books, traced her family tree as a hobby and was a self-taught artist. And Freda Granoff Thomas, a fashion plate who loved jazz, dancing and Oaklawn and wore flat shoes only when she was an infant, "and only because someone else put them on her feet."

Carol Mobley of Dover donated multiple items — including a fur coat — in memory of her late mother, Beatrice "Ebbie" Prieur Wolfer of Little Rock. Wolfer was a lover of hats and purses. "The crown jewel of the bags was [an] alligator bag," Mobley says. "It was just beautiful, and I had it for years. I donated it ... so other people could see it too, because it was so pretty."

Then there was the coat that Wolfer bought herself circa 1943-44, during the time she worked for the Selective Service. "It had huge, boxy shoulders and I just loved it as a kid," says Mobley, who ended up with it. "I was thrilled that the Esse Museum wanted it."

THREE STYLISH GENERATIONS

Purses and other items donated by Jo-Len Shumski of Fort Worth also grace the exhibit. They belonged to her mother, Jewel H. Cooke, and her aunt, Phyllis Oman — both of whom passed down their love of nightgowns, bed jackets and loungewear to Shumski — and her grandmother, Ruth H. Greer — "a dapper dresser in New York, sporting kid gloves and magnificent feather crowns."

Shumski's contributions include purses that date from the early 1900s and go through the 1970s. "My mother and my aunt both traveled extensively," she explains, citing a pearl purse her aunt bought in Hong Kong in 1969.

Shumski was introduced to Esse by her sister, Barbara Levin of Little Rock, and considered it a perfect place for people to appreciate the workmanship that went into these items. Shumski donated fashion accessories of her own as well — items from her days as a young divorcee working on a naval base in Hawaii, dating military men and attending black-tie events.

Hamel admits to being a fan of every item donated by Shumski, as well as "every sparkly thing owned by Polly [Norrell]." The exhibit features three evening purses belonging to Norrell, of North Little Rock, who died in May 2017.

"My mother-in-law ... was a very social person and she belonged to so many organizations," says her daughter-in-law, Loretta Norrell. "She loved to be around people. She did not want to be alone ... She had lots and lots of friends." A lover of fancy, trendy clothes, Polly Norrell always dressed up, even to go to the grocery store, and modeled in Salvation Army Auxiliary fashion shows along with Hunt. "My mother-in-law would have loved the idea that something of hers would have inspired somebody else," Loretta Norrell adds.

A pair of shoes (and a matching bag, not pictured) belonging to the late Fran Carroll was donated by her daughter, Deede Phelps. The shoes and bag were bought at the long-gone Kempner’s department store. Photo by John Sykes Jr. of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

The late Fran Carroll once sported the colorfully snazzy bag and matching pair of shoes that hail from the late 1960s-early 1970s. "My mom loved beautiful clothes," says her daughter, Deede Phelps of Little Rock. "I couldn't wear them, so the next best thing was to donate [to the museum] so her fashion sense could be carried on."

The shoes and bag were bought at Little Rock's long-ago Kempner's department store. "I'm sure at the time they were expensive, because that particular brand was very high priced even then," Phelps says. "I believe that clothing in those days was better made, and my mother always paid a higher price for quality because it lasted. She was very much a fashion maven."

BUT WAIT ... THERE'S MORE

The exhibit also includes such keepsakes as a sewing kit for the old Hotel Marion in downtown Little Rock, a hand-crocheted dress, a program for a performance by the late actor-singer Jim Nabors, a gift box from the former Gus Blass Co.

One donor, Dr. Margaret Beasley, donated countless personal items, and her collection occupies a bit more space than others. Hamel says that grouping her multitude of items, spanning adolescence through adulthood, allows viewers to see the energy and skill that she harnessed on her way to becoming a doctor.

Beasley went on to chair Conway Regional Hospital's largest expansion, according to exhibit information.

Paper dolls donated by Judith McClain, whose love of clothes began with the dolls, are among the treasures on display. Photo by John Sykes Jr. of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Then there are paper dolls from Judith McClain, whose love of clothes began with the dolls. "Judith has an incredible paper doll collection, but sadly we only had enough room to display a few," Hamel says.

An only child until the age of 16, McClain entertained herself by reading and collecting the paper dolls, many of them images of 1950s TV and movie stars. "They all had glamorous, glamorous clothes. And that's what I just salivated over," McClain says. "[The dolls] just meant the world to me and that's why I saved them the way I do. But I'm a compulsive organizer anyway."

McClain also collected a Shirley Temple Curly Top paper doll that, along with a Lucille Ball paper doll, is in the exhibit — along with their attire choices.

Since the museum holds so many other donated items — posted in "Remembrances," in fact, is a thank-you list of donors whose items are not shown — are there plans for another such exhibit?

Not as of now, Hamel replies. "But I would not rule it out in the future."

“Remembrances: History Seen Through Entrusted Objects” Through May 5, Esse Purse Museum, 1510 Main St., Little Rock Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; closed Mondays Tickets: $10 adult, $8 student, military, senior citizens (501) 916-9022

