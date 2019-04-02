Two pedestrians struck, killed by car in northeast Arkansas, police say

Two pedestrians died after they were struck by a vehicle in northeast Arkansas on Monday, authorities said.

The two were struck at about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of East Speedway Street in the city of Trumann, according to a statement by Trumann police. Joyce Tucker, 43, and Robert Goatcher, 39, who were both from the city, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to the statement, the driver, whose identity has not been released pending an ongoing investigation, was unharmed and cooperated with authorities.