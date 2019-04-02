Police Beat

Unlocked door lets robbers into home

Three armed robbers entered a Little Rock home through an unlocked door and demanded money and drugs, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said the robbers went inside the home around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 4600 block of West 21st Street. The police report said two of the males held handguns and the other had a rifle.

Police said the trio demanded cash and drugs from the 42-year-old woman in the home, even though she told the assailants she had neither.

The robbers took a debit card and phone before running away, according to the report.

No suspects were named and no arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn't include a description of the robbers.

Motorcycle owner held up in theft try

A person wearing "all black clothing" pointed a gun at a Little Rock man's face while trying to steal a motorcycle Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers responded around 3:45 p.m. after a man reported that someone tried unchaining a Honda motorcycle in his carport in the 1600 block of Pine Valley Road.

The 38-year-old told officers he went outside to ask the person what he was doing before the suspect pointed a handgun at him.

Police said the gunman fled, and officers didn't find him during a search of the area.

No suspects were named and no arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn't include a description of the robber other than saying he wore "all black clothing."

The robber didn't take the motorcycle, which was chained to another one, the report said.

LR woman reports ambush in store lot

A robber ambushed a woman by waiting in the backseat of her car while she was shopping at a Little Rock store and tried choking her when she returned, police said.

A 55-year-old woman flagged down officers Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 2415 Broadway, according to a Little Rock police report.

She told investigators a man was sitting in the backseat of her car when she returned to it.

"He surprised her by wrapping his arms around her neck," the police report said. "This is when the suspect told her to 'give me your money, (expletive)!'"

The woman replied that she didn't have any money and began to scream, police said. The man ran away without taking anything.

The woman didn't appear to be injured, police said.

Investigators reviewed store surveillance footage showing the man opening the car's backseat door and getting inside, the report said.

Police searched the area around the store but didn't find the man.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.

Metro on 04/02/2019