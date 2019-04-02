Whistleblower tells of security reversals

A manager in the White House’s personnel security office told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the 25 people granted security clearances despite application denials included two current senior White House officials, in addition to contractors and other employees working for the office of the president, according to a memo.

WASHINGTON -- A whistleblower working in the White House has told a House committee that senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration granted security clearances to at least 25 individuals whose applications had been denied by career employees, the committee's Democratic staff said Monday.

The whistleblower, Tricia Newbold, a manager in the White House's personnel security office, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee in a private interview last month that the 25 individuals included two current senior White House officials, in addition to contractors and other employees working for the office of the president, the staff said in a memo it released publicly.

The memo does not identify any of 25 individuals referred to by Newbold. It was reported in February that Trump had personally ordered his chief of staff, John Kelly, to grant a clearance last year to Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser. Kelly had recorded Trump's direction to him in a memo, according to several people familiar with its contents. Trump had denied playing a role in an interview with The New York Times in the Oval Office a month earlier. Kelly left the White House at the end of last year.

Newbold told the committee's staff members that the clearance applications had been denied for a variety of reasons, including "foreign influence, conflicts of interest, concerning personal conduct, financial problems, drug use, and criminal conduct," the memo said. The denials by the career employees were overturned, she said, by more-senior officials who did not follow the procedures designed to mitigate security risks.

Newbold, who has worked in the White House for 18 years under both Republican and Democratic administrations, said she chose to speak to the Oversight Committee after attempts to raise concerns with her superiors and the White House counsel went nowhere, according to the committee staff's account.

Instead, she said, the White House retaliated, suspending her in January for 14 days without pay for not following a new policy requiring that documents be scanned as separate PDF files rather than one single PDF file.

Newbold said that when she returned to work in February, she was cut out of the security clearance process. The office also announced a plan to "restructure" that would remove her from a supervisory role, she said.

"I feel that right now this is my last hope to really bring the integrity back into our office," she said, according to a summary of her March 23 interview with the committee's staff distributed Monday.

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., who is the Oversight Committee's chairman, included information provided by Newbold in a letter to Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel, on Monday, again demanding that the White House turn over files connected to the security clearance process and make administration personnel available for interviews.

Cummings said he was prepared to authorize subpoenas as soon as today to try to compel the White House to comply with an investigation into whether national secrets were at risk -- an escalation that could force Cipollone either to reach an accommodation with Congress or fight in court.

"The committee has given the White House every possible opportunity to cooperate with this investigation, but you have declined," Cummings wrote to Cipollone, describing a 90-minute briefing Cipollone provided and on-site document review as "general" and unhelpful. "Your actions are now preventing the committee from obtaining the information it needs to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republicans on Capitol Hill blasted Cummings for his handling of the case, calling it a "partisan attack on the White House" and accusing him of cherry picking from Newbold's interview. For example, they said, among the 25 individuals cited by Newbold were nonpolitical employees including a General Services Administration janitor.

"Chairman Cummings' investigation is not about restoring integrity to the security clearance process, it is an excuse to go fishing through the personal files of dedicated public servants," said Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Oversight Committee's top Republican.

Also, in a response memo circulated to Republican members, Jordan's staff cast Newbold as a disgruntled employee who had only limited knowledge of the reasons security clearances were granted. The Republican document also suggests Newbold's concerns were "overblown," saying that four or five of the clearance denials for "very serious reasons" were a small fraction of about 5,000 employees who work in the Executive Office of the President.

Cipollone has argued repeatedly that the power to deny or grant security clearances "belongs exclusively" to the executive branch and therefore Congress has no authority to make such "unprecedented and extraordinarily intrusive demands."

Cummings said he planned to issue a subpoena for the testimony of Carl Kline, who until recently served as the head of the personnel security division and was Newbold's boss, and he identified five other senior White House officials whose testimony he planned to seek.

He requested summaries of the security clearance adjudication process and any related documents for nine current and former officials, including Kushner; Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and White House adviser; and John Bolton, the national security adviser. Cummings also asked for a document Newbold said she assembled on the 25 individuals whose clearance denials she said were reversed.

Newbold gave the committee details about the cases of two senior White House officials whom she said were initially denied security clearances by her or other nonpolitical specialists in the office that were later overturned.

In one case, she said that a senior White House official was denied a clearance after a background check turned up concerns about possible foreign influence, "employment outside or businesses external to what your position at the EOP entails," and the official's personal conduct. Kline stepped in to reverse the decision, she said, writing in the relevant file that "the activities occurred prior to Federal service" without addressing concerns raised by Newbold and another colleague.

NBC News reported in January that Kline had overruled a decision by career security officials concerned about granting Kushner a clearance.

In the case of the second senior White House official, Newbold told the committee that a specialist reviewing the clearance application wrote a 14-page memo detailing disqualifying concerns, including possible foreign influence. She said that Kline instructed her "do not touch" the case and soon granted the official clearance.

In its January report, NBC News also said that Newbold had filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in October 2018 against Kline, accusing him of discriminating against her over her short stature, which is caused by a form of dwarfism.

Newbold also asserted that the Trump administration had made changes to security protocols that made it easier for individuals to get clearances. The changes included stopping credit checks on applicants to work in the White House, which she said helps identify if employees of the president could be susceptible to blackmail. She also said the White House had stopped, for a time, the practice of reinvestigating certain applicants who had received security clearances in the past.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Fandos and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times; and by Chad Day and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.

A Section on 04/02/2019