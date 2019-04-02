Wolves tab coach with roots in place

JONESBORO -- Matt Daniel is home, but this homecoming is about getting the Arkansas State University women's basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament.

The former Jonesboro High standout was introduced Monday at a news conference in the First National Bank Arena auditorium as the Red Wolves new coach.

Matt Daniel at a glance POSITION Arkansas State women’s basketball coach AGE 43 (born Feb. 9, 1976 in Jonesboro) FAMILY Wife Jennifer, daughters Steele and Brett COACHING RECORD 143-135 in nine seasons (Central Arkansas 2008-12) and Marshall (2012-17) NOTEWORTHY Seventh women’s basketball head coach at ASU. … Led UCA to a regular-season Southland Conference championship and went to the WNIT in 2012. … Southland Coach of the Year (2010, 2012). … Has also been a graduate assistant coach at Arizona State (men, 1998-99) and an assistant coach at Texas-Arlington (1999-2003), Colorado (2004-05), Missouri (2005-07). … Was the head boys coach at Pulaski Academy in 2003-04, leading the Bruins to a 34-1 record. … Father is Jonesboro Athletic Director David Daniel.

Daniel, 43, who is the seventh women's basketball coach at ASU, spent four seasons as head coach of the University of Central Arkansas (2008-12) in Conway and five seasons at Marshall University (2012-17) in Huntington, W.Va.

He succeeds Brian Boyer, whose contract wasn't renewed March 14 after 20 seasons. The Red Wolves went 12-18 in 2018-19 and lost in the opening round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

"There's a lot of pride at [Arkansas] State," Daniel said. "I'm happy to hang my hat on that and look forward to that challenge."

Said ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse: "I was impressed by coach's passion for Jonesboro and northeast Arkansas, but also for Arkansas State. His plan for where we go from here seems to be remarkable."

For the past two seasons, Daniel has been out of coaching, working in private business and as a basketball consultant for high school players while his wife Jennifer was hired as a dentist in Highland, which is 68 miles from Jonesboro. When asked why he is returning to coaching, Daniel said the time was right for him.

"I've had these conversations with several people, whether to get back in or not get back in," Daniel said. "I didn't get out of coaching to get out of coaching. I got out of coaching because I'd rather be rooted in northeast Arkansas than anywhere else. But I had to accept the fact that I might never get the opportunity again.

"Most coaches reflect on their previous season. I've had a chance to reflect on the previous nine seasons for two years. Coaches are always learning. I studied this roster. I'm rested and ready to go."

Daniel is 143-135 in nine seasons. In 2012, Daniel won a regular-season Southland Conference championship at UCA and went to the WNIT. The two-time Southland Coach of the Year (2010, 2012) went 66-26 in his final three seasons with the Sugar Bears.

Daniel, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys player of the year in 1994 while playing for Jonesboro, also led UCA to three consecutive 20-win seasons from 2010-12.

ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said the Red Wolves were looking for a coach with NCAA Division I experience.

"We wanted someone that had no hesitation about being the head coach at Arkansas State. No hesitation at all," said Mohajir, who said there were 50 serious candidates for the position. The job search was narrowed down to 15, then to seven in-person interviews.

"He had the most experience," Mohajir said. "I've talked to the AD's [at UCA and Marshall]. I found out what kind of programs they were. His coaching experience was a huge plus for him. I wasn't sure about the person he was when I got him into the room.

"He won it in the interview and the conversations we had. It was based on the authenticity that I felt and the look in his eyes. There was a burning desire to be successful. That was not duplicated by any other coach we interviewed."

According to Daniel's letter of agreement provided by the university, his contract is for four years with an annual salary of $200,000.

Daniel's bonuses include $5,000 for a Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship without an appearance in the NCAA Tournament or for making the tournament without a regular-season title; $10,000 for a conference regular-season title and NCAA Tournament appearance; $15,000 for a NCAA Tournament first-round victory; $25,000 for a Sweet 16 appearance; $35,000 for an Elite Eight appearance; $50,000 if the Red Wolves make it to the Final Four; and $100,000 for winning a national championship. Other bonuses include $2,500 for being named Sun Belt coach of the year or ASU being placed in The Associated Press and/or ESPN coaches Top 25 polls, and $5,000 for being named national coach of the year.

ASU guards Payton Tennison and Morgan Wallace heard Daniel speak in the Red Wolves locker room Monday morning and were excited to begin playing for him.

"We were anxious," said Wallace, who will be a junior next season. "But when we got to meet him, he was really passionate. He was really excited for us, so we're really excited for him. We're ready to work hard for him."

Tennison, a senior next season, said Daniel is a leader and a perfect fit for the Red Wolves.

"He said we're going to be a family this year," Tennison said. "He introduced us to his daughters [Steele and Brett] and his wife. We're a part of his house. He's thinking about us, which is huge for us. I crave a family setting, and I feel like he's going to give me that, for sure."

