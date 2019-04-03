1 killed, 1 hurt in central Arkansas highway crash, officials say

Authorities responded to a deadly highway crash along Arkansas 365 that killed one person and injured another. Photo by Pulaski County sheriff's office.

A man was killed and another injured Wednesday after the driver's vehicle left a central Arkansas highway, drove through a field for several yards and hit a tree, ejecting the driver, authorities said.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office said the crash happened around 2 p.m. off of Arkansas 365, just south of Wrightsville.

Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said the passenger of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Emergency crews took the driver to the hospital after he was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.

Burk said the vehicle left the highway at some point and didn’t stop, traveling roughly 100 feet through a field before striking a tree.

The sheriff’s office was investigating what led to the wreck, as well as working to identify the men, who were the only people in the vehicle, Burk said.