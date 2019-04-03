Accidents kill three people on state roads

Three people were killed on Arkansas roadways Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

An Arkansas woman was killed after the vehicle she was riding in went off the road and struck the side of a bluff, authorities said.

Britany Jeter, 28, of Marshall was driving a 2009 Chevrolet north along U.S. 65 after 2 p.m. near Marshall when she lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road and struck the side of a bluff, the Arkansas State Police said.

Officials said 65-year-old Derinda Baker of Leslie, who was one of two passengers in the vehicle, suffered fatal injuries.

Jeter and a 23-year-old passenger were also listed as being hurt in the crash, though the report didn't indicate the extent of their injuries.

Officials noted cloudy weather and dry road conditions at the time of the wreck.

Two pedestrians died after they were struck by a vehicle in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

The two were struck about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of East Speedway Street in the city of Trumann, according to a statement by Trumann police. Joyce Tucker, 43, and Robert Goatcher, 39, who were both from the city, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to the statement, the driver, whose identity has not been released pending an ongoing investigation, was unharmed and cooperated with authorities.

Metro on 04/03/2019