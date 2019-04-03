Acuna, Braves agree to $100 million pact

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts to hitting a solo home run for a 5-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA -- Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a $100 million, eight-year contract, the largest deal for a player under club control with less than one year of major league service.

The National League Rookie of the Year, Acuna agreed to a deal with two team options that, if exercised, would raise the value to $124 million over 10 years.

He made his major league debut last April and began Tuesday with 165 days of service. Acuna would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Atlanta renewed his contract last month for a salary of $560,000 in the major leagues -- $5,000 above the minimum -- and $232,944 in the event he is sent to the minors.

His new superseding contract, announced Tuesday, calls for $1 million each in 2019 and 2020, $5 million in 2021, $15 million in 2022 and $17 million in each of the following four seasons.

Atlanta has a $17 million option for 2027 with a $10 million buyout. If that is exercised, the Braves also have a $17 million option for 2028; Acuna will turn 31 that December.

His deal is the second largest in Braves' history behind Freddie Freeman's $135 million, eight-year agreement before the 2014 season.

Acuna hit .293 with a team-high 26 home runs, 64 RBI and 16 steals in 111 games last year. He is 3 for 14 with one home run in four games this year.

BLUE JAYS-GIANTS

Outfielder Pillar traded

Outfielder Kevin Pillar was traded by the veteran-shedding Toronto Blue Jays to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for infielder Alen Hanson, right-hander Derek Law and minor league pitcher Juan De Paula. Pillar had been Toronto's longest-tenured player, in his seventh season with the Blue Jays. Known for stellar defense in center field, the 30-year-old has a .260 average with 55 home runs and 231 RBI in 695 games. Pillar has a $5.8 million salary, is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2020 season.

INDIANS

Lindor to miss more time

Cleveland Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor will miss more time because of a sprained left ankle that has delayed his season debut. Lindor was making a steady recovery from a strained right calf when he injured his ankle running the bases during a minor league scrimmage last week in Goodyear, Ariz. The three-time All-Star visited foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wis., on Monday while his teammates rallied to win their home opener against the Chicago White Sox. The ankle injury only appears to be a minor setback for Lindor, who injured his calf during an offseason workout in Florida. Lindor had made significant progress and was in line to possibly join the Indians during the season's first week before rolling his ankle.

MISCELLANEOUS

Dykstra in trouble again

Former baseball star Lenny Dykstra has pleaded guilty to illegally renting out rooms in a New Jersey house owned by his corporation. Dykstra admitted in municipal court Tuesday to violating city housing codes in Linden by running a rooming house without permission. NJ.com reported the former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies player pleaded on behalf of his company Titan Equity Group. NJ.com said as part of the plea deal Dykstra will pay about $3,000 in fines. He paid $100 of the fine Tuesday. Dykstra also agreed to make monthly payments of $100. The case is the latest in a series of legal issues for Dykstra, who has served prison time on charges including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

