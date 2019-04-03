Affidavit: 2 men don vest, shoot

BENTONVILLE -- A tall tale about protecting an "asset" turned out to be a yarn involving two men who donned a bullet-resistant vest and shot each other, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Charles Eugene Ferris, 50, and Christopher Hicks, 36, were arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. They were released on citation from the Benton County jail on Tuesday morning.

Benton County sheriff's Deputy Dorian Hendrix went to Mercy Hospital about 11 p.m. Sunday to investigate a man who had been shot multiple times while wearing a bullet-resistant vest, according to the affidavit.

Hendrix interviewed Ferris, who had a red spot on his chest, the affidavit states.

Ferris told the deputy he had been shot six times, once in the chest and five times in the back, while protecting a man he called his "asset," according to the affidavit.

Ferris' wife, Leslie, told a much different story.

She said her husband was on the deck of their house at 21412 Deer Run Lane in Rogers. She said Ferris was drinking with Hicks, their neighbor, when she heard a gunshot.

She went outside and saw her husband had a mark on his chest, according to the affidavit. He later complained about the injury and she told him to go to the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Ferris admitted he made up the story because he didn't want to get Hicks into trouble, according to the affidavit.

Ferris said he and Hicks had been on the deck drinking. Ferris was wearing a bullet-resistant vest. He told Hicks to shoot him, according to the affidavit.

Hicks shot Ferris in the chest one time with a .22- caliber semi-automatic rifle. The bullet hit the top left corner of Ferris' chest. He said it hurt, according to the affidavit.

Hicks then put on the vest. Ferris said he was angry about getting shot, and he "unloaded the clip" with the remaining five rounds into Hicks' back, according to the affidavit. None of the rounds penetrated the vest, according to the affidavit.

Ferris was released from the hospital and arrested. Deputies went to Hicks' home and arrested him.

Deputies seized the rifle and vest, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against Ferris or Hicks.

Their arraignments are scheduled for 8 a.m. May 13 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.

Metro on 04/03/2019