Arkansas couple face charges after toddler's death

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 12:07 p.m. 1comment
McKenna Cawley (left) Everette Carley (right). Photo by Texarkana Police Department.

A southwest Arkansas couple face criminal charges tied to the death of their toddler daughter, police in Texarkana said Wednesday.

Medical crews airlifted the 3-year-old girl to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon after she became unresponsive while suffering from serious injuries, police said.

The Texarkana Police Department said the girl died Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are awaiting results from an autopsy to determine what caused the child’s death.

Authorities charged 26-year-old McKenna Cawley with capital murder and domestic battery.

Everette Cawley, the child's 23-year-old father, is facing two counts of permitting the abuse of a minor.

Investigators also found injuries to the couple’s 2-year-old son indicating abuse, police said.

The State Department of Human Services removed two children, including an infant, from the couple’s Texarkana home.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the couple’s charges.

Comments

  • olddad
    April 3, 2019 at 12:25 p.m.

    My wife and I had to deal with infertility issues when we wanted to have kids. That's awful, I would not wish that on my worst enemy if I had one. I'm glad most people don't know what that's like. It's just not right. We fixed it with adoption. I have the best kid ever so everything ended up ok for us.

    But one of the most frustrating things that angered me during that time was our struggle and seeing other people spawn like rabbits when they had no business having children at all. Case in point are these people. I feel so sorry for those babies. They deserved better than what they got.
