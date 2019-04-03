Arkansas couple face charges after toddler's death

A southwest Arkansas couple face criminal charges tied to the death of their toddler daughter, police in Texarkana said Wednesday.

Medical crews airlifted the 3-year-old girl to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon after she became unresponsive while suffering from serious injuries, police said.

The Texarkana Police Department said the girl died Tuesday afternoon. Investigators are awaiting results from an autopsy to determine what caused the child’s death.

Authorities charged 26-year-old McKenna Cawley with capital murder and domestic battery.

Everette Cawley, the child's 23-year-old father, is facing two counts of permitting the abuse of a minor.

Investigators also found injuries to the couple’s 2-year-old son indicating abuse, police said.

The State Department of Human Services removed two children, including an infant, from the couple’s Texarkana home.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the couple’s charges.