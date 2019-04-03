Man who killed Arkansas high school student dies in prison less than year after guilty plea

A convicted murder who admitted to fatally shooting an Arkansas high school football player died in state prison this week while serving a life sentence, officials said.

Staff at the East Arkansas Regional Unit attempted to give 47-year-old Rusty Lee Draper treatment for an unknown medical emergency Sunday night. Corrections officials said in a statement Tuesday that his “condition continued to deteriorate,” and he died within an hour after staff started treating him.

Draper pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder after admitting he fatally shot Austin Moody, a 17-year-old Sheridan High School student who police found dead outside of his home on Jan. 19, 2017.

Prosecutors alleged that Draper stalked the teenager in the weeks leading up to the killing, saying that Moody had been in a relationship with the ex-girlfriend of Draper's son.

The case heaped attention on the small Arkansas community and high school where Moody attended, played multiple sports and participated in other activities.

An autopsy found Moody died from a gunshot wound to the head, and investigators discovered Draper’s DNA on the shotgun, court records show.

Draper, who was living in Prattsville at the time, admitted he was drinking at a nearby cemetery before driving to Moody’s home and shooting him.

Rusty Draper, left, is shown in a file photo. At right, part of the plea agreement he signed before being sentenced to life in prison.

A Grant County Circuit judge signed off on a plea agreement Draper signed in May admitting to shooting Moody, which triggered a life sentence.

Moody’s family wrote in a statement filed in court, saying "they prayed Draper would seek forgiveness for the murder of their only child and that their son would someday become an inspiration to Draper rather than an object of hate."

Draper had been on special monitoring after he inquired about his life-insurance policy and reportedly tried killing himself ahead of his trial.

The Arkansas State Police is reviewing how he died as well as the death of another inmate found Sunday with a noose around his neck in his cell at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern.

An Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesman said the cause of Draper’s death hasn’t been determined.

He didn't respond to questions seeking comment on what investigators initially suspect caused it.