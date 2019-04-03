BRUMMETT ONLINE: Arrows in the wind

A seminal race for president is now wholly engaged. Ask Joe Biden if you think the race hasn't started yet.

Arrows of political fortune are zooming aloft like Delta planes over Atlanta.

The arrows currently move in these momentary directions:

⬇ Donald Trump--He is cleared of collusion, which isn't even a thing. That ought to light a fire of momentum under him, except that he is not objectively cleared of obstruction and the Mueller report hasn't actually been seen.

Now he is a threat to undo health-insurance protections for sick people with nothing credible, or existing, for replacement. That's mostly what the Republicans lost the midterms over.

And he can close all the borders that he wants. Politically, it's a formula only for his 35 percent floor and his 45 percent ceiling.

⬆ Asa Hutchinson--This arrow is applied on a grading curve. For a Republican in Arkansas in 2019, he seems Lincolnesque by simple decent pragmatism.

He seems heroic on the state flag and its Confederacy/KKK homage, the regulation of hog waste, and Medicaid expansion even with its flashy false eyelashes of a bogus and illegal work requirement.

⬇ Joe Biden--He's not a bad man. He's a good man. But there's a screw loose in a guy who can't keep his paws off women and his nose out of their hair.

It is not enough of an improvement to go from a president with an entire toolkit of screws loose to one with a single screw loose. There are many qualified people who have all their screws tightly in place.

⬆ Pete Buttigieg--Speaking of ... Unknown hours ago, the uncommonly smart 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind., just announced raising $7 million since January. He and Beto O'Rourke compete at present for the generationally pivoting Democratic presidential vote. As someone put it last week, Pete speaks as if he's well-grounded while Beto speaks as if he has a dance track playing in his head.

⬆ Beto O'Rourke--Some people like motion.

⬇ The Hillary Clinton Cult--Now its members are enraged on social media that Buttigieg has criticized her campaign in 2016. It's as if Bill Clinton should have been shamed in 1992 for saying Michael Dukakis made mistakes four years before.

The Hillary cultists' theme song is "Don't Stop Thinking About ... Yesterday."

And, naturally, some of these cultists have declared by oh-so-tiresome refrain that my disdain for the backward-thinking of the Hillary Cult is grounded in my fear of Hillary as a strong woman.

But I wish she'd been even stronger in 2016--strong enough to go to Wisconsin, maybe, and strong enough to have turned to the hovering monstrosity in a debate and said, "Back off, creep. I haven't been made to feel this uncomfortable since the last time I saw Joe Biden."

⬇ State Rep. Robin Lundstrum--Speaking of strong women ... This one has left Sens. Bob Ballinger and Trent Garner in the shade in the meanness sweepstakes at the Arkansas General Assembly.

She picked up where Ballinger left off in trying to push through legislation to undo the voters' approval in November of a higher minimum wage. Then she told a reporter that losing the work requirement in Medicaid expansion pretty much destroyed the program in her mind.

That meant she didn't see Arkansas Works as a boon to the state treasury, or as a protector of rural hospitals, or as a deepener of the risk pool lowering health insurance premiums for everyone, or as a simple act of humanity toward the poor.

She seemed only to get her kicks from throwing people off.

⬆ Mayor Frank Scott--Little Rock's new leader has taken singular charge at City Hall without a formal change of government, even as he has a proposal for that up his sleeve.

Now he has dared to utter the essential structural reform by which we might save public education in Little Rock--a single district within Little Rock overseen by city government, presumably merging all charters with schools currently in the Little Rock and Pulaski County systems.

It's bold, but it's logical, and it has Scott giving new-generation leadership a pretty good name so far.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Web only on 04/03/2019