Atlanta woman rammed Little Rock police car, stole more than $3,000 in forged checks, authorities say

Little Rock officers arrested a Georgia woman Tuesday after a police report says she rammed a Little Rock patrol car and stole more than $3,000 in forged checks and withdrawals.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Little Rock police received a report of a forgery at the Bank of Little Rock at 15901 Cantrell Road. A bank employee told police a woman — later identified as 35-year-old Stephanie L. Tighe of Atlanta, Ga., — withdrew $2,000 from an account using the bank card and driver's license for a Little Rock woman, the report said.

After the woman left the bank, the employee said they received a fraudulent activity notification for the account and called police, officers reported. Investigators later learned that Tighe had visited three other branches before the Cantrell Road bank, and an employee of another bank said Tighe had cashed an $1,850 check.

While investigating, officers learned that Tighe was at a fifth bank — this one on State Street, the report said. Tighe drove from the drive-through window when officers arrived at the bank, the report said.

Tighe led officers on a chase that ran for several miles before she crashed into a patrol vehicle, nearly striking an officer, according to the report.

Crashing into the patrol car stopped her vehicle, and officers found the stolen bank card, driver’s license and more forged checks in the car, the report said.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said no officers were injured in the crash.

Officers arrested Tighe on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, fleeing, and multiple forgery and theft by receiving charges, the report said.

Tighe was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday afternoon in lieu of a $25,000 bond, according to the jail’s roster.