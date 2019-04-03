Central Arkansas work group doubles in size, wins another $50K, lottery officials say

"The Flyers Lottery Group" stand outside the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery offices in Little Rock. - Photo by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

A group of 12 central Arkansas men who won a $50,000 lottery prize in December claimed another $50,000 Tuesday after more than doubling their team in a bid to win the $750 million Powerball jackpot, officials said.

The team of 28, who dubbed themselves “The Flyers Lottery Group,” each chipped $20 into their pool, according to a news release by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Their efforts netted each man $1,231.50, the release states.

“I started this office pool since the lottery started in 2009,” Glen Johnson, spokesman for the group, said in the release. “Every time the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach at least $400 million, our group purchases at least 200 tickets for each drawing.”

Though the work group didn’t win the $750 million Powerball jackpot, they intend to keep purchasing more tickets, officials said.

The winning white-ball numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62, with the Powerball of 12. A player in Wisconsin won the jackpot, according to the release.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing stands at $54 million.